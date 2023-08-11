Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to fight nightblindness

    Night blindness, also known as nyctalopia, is a condition in which an individual has difficulty seeing in low light conditions or at night. It is often caused by a deficiency in vitamin A, retinal disorders, or other underlying health issues. Here are seven ways to help fight night blindness:

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

    Improve Diet and Nutrition: Ensure your diet includes foods rich in vitamin A, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, and liver. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision, especially in low-light conditions.

    Supplements: Consult a healthcare professional before taking vitamin A supplements. They can guide you on the appropriate dosage to address any deficiencies.

    Protective Eyewear: Wear sunglasses during the day to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. This can help maintain eye health and potentially alleviate night blindness symptoms.

    Regular Eye Exams: Schedule regular eye exams to monitor your eye health. Conditions that cause night blindness, such as retinal disorders, can be detected and managed early through routine examinations.\

    Manage Underlying Health Conditions: Certain health conditions like diabetes can contribute to night blindness. Managing these conditions through proper medical care and lifestyle changes can help alleviate night vision problems.

    Reduce Screen Time: Prolonged exposure to screens and digital devices can strain your eyes. Minimize screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds) to reduce eye strain.

    Adjust Lighting: Use appropriate lighting in your environment. Ensure there is adequate and comfortable lighting in your living spaces to help your eyes adjust to low-light conditions more easily.

