Kerala: Notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu escapes police custody in Viyyur

Balamurugan, an accused in 53 cases including murder in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, escaped the police custody in Viyyur, Thrissur on Friday (May 17) night.

Thrissur: The infamous Tamil Nadu criminal Balamurugan has escaped from custody yet again, this time from Viyyur in Thrissur. At 9 p.m. on Friday, while being taken by Tamil Nadu police from court to Viyyur jail, he broke out.

When the Tamil Nadu police took off his handcuffs when they arrived at the prison, he forced open the police van and fled.

Balamurugan, an accused in 53 cases, including murder charges in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has a notorious history of evading authorities. He previously escaped from jail after assaulting police officers. In September 2023, he was captured while robbing a house in Marayur.

Now there are indications that Balamurugan has crossed the border of Kerala. The Thrissur City Police have joined the hunt for Balamurugan.



