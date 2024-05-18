Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans

    The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a tender notification for the scientific disposal of over 6 lakh unused Aravana cans at Sabarimala. The cans must be transported out of Pampa without attracting wildlife or harming the environment, and only agencies with a viable scientific disposal plan will be selected.
     

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A notice of tender has been released by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the scientific disposal of Aravana, a sweet mixture offered to devotees at the renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala. In January 2023, the High Court prohibited the sale of Aravana due to the discovery of pesticide residue in the cardamom used in its manufacture. At Sannidhanam, there are 6,65,127 containers with aravana stored in the godown. The stock is estimated to be worth Rs 5.3 crore.

    The agencies can approach the Devaswom Board till the 21st of this month for scientific disposal. The initial task is to remove the cans from Pampa. They must be transported out without attracting wildlife or causing environmental harm. Regardless of the number of agencies that apply, only those with a scientific disposal plan will be chosen.

    Furthermore, according to one of the tender notice's requirements, portions of aravana containers featuring Lord Ayyappa's label should not be disposed of or displayed in public as this might hurt devotees.

    The paper containers used to store the aravana have an aluminum cover and can hold 250 millilitres each. As the containers' shelf life has expired, it has been advised that they be handled extremely carefully as they are not edible. The project executing agency must guarantee the transportation of the containers to Pamba and the disposal area, at their own expense and obligation. As it is unfit for human consumption, it should make sure that the aravana does not get to the general public. 

    In any case, the Supreme Court has suggested that the government should take the initiative and consult with the Devaswom Board and dispose of it scientifically. 

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Police arrest accused Rahul's close friend for assisting in fleeing country anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Police arrest accused Rahul's close friend for assisting in fleeing country

    Britannia ordered to pay Rs 60000 fine for selling underweight biscuit packages in Kerala's Thrissur anr

    Britannia ordered to pay Rs 60,000 fine for selling underweight biscuit packages in Kerala's Thrissur

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice

    Recent Stories

    Intended to harm CM': Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, files complaint against Swati Maliwal gcw

    'Intended to harm CM': Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, files complaint against Swati Maliwal

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Congress Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18 2024: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon