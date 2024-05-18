Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Stay indoors': India cautions its students in Kyrgyzstan amid mob violence

    The Indian mission in Kyrgyzstan has advised its nationals to stay indoors “for the moment” amid reports of large-scale mob violence targeting foreign students in the capital city of Bishkek.

    India has urged citizens in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid attacks on foreign students. The advisory was issued after several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence in their hostel. "We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is  0555710041," the Indian Consulate said on X (formerly Twitter).

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also recommended students to maintain constant contact with the embassy.

    The authorities has stated that they have not yet received a report of any deaths, despite some social media posts claiming that the attack killed three Pakistani students. The situation worsened, according to the Pakistani embassy, when footage of a brawl between Egyptian and Kyrgyz students on May 13 went viral on the internet on Friday.

    “Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

    The crowd attacked Bishkek's medical university dorms, housing students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

