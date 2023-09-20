Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water

Coconut water is known as the ‘Magic Drink’ or ‘Nature’s Drink’ due to its countless health benefits. However, a few disadvantages of coconut water might make you reconsider consuming it. Too much consumption of Coconut Water is dangerous for the body and is fatal.

Overconsumption of coconut water may lower your blood pressure, cause an electrolyte imbalance, or act as a laxative. Consequently, it is important to be aware of all the effects of overindulging in this beverage. Drinking too much coconut water may cause several adverse effects. While coconut water is generally considered a healthy beverage, consuming it in more than required quantities can lead to disastrous side effects. The extra calories from the sugar could contribute to weight gain if they are not balanced out with other foods and drinks consumed throughout the day. The natural sugar content can also lead to dental caries if you are not diligent in brushing your teeth daily. Also, due to its original sugar content, if you have diabetes, drinking excess coconut water could lead to increased blood sugar levels.

Here are 5 dangerous side effects of excessive consumption of Coconut Water:

1. Digestion Issues:

Coconut water has natural laxative properties due to its high fibre content. Consuming excessive amounts may lead to diarrhoea or an upset stomach.

2. Electrolyte Imbalance:

Over-excessive consumption of coconut water can lead to an electrolyte imbalance if you have kidney issues which can affect heart rhythm and cause symptoms like weakness, irregular heartbeat, or muscle cramps.

3. High Calorie Intake:

Drinking excessive amounts can contribute to a high-calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain if not balanced.

4. Kidney Stones:

Coconut water is a source of oxalates, which are compounds that can contribute to the formation of painful kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

5. Blood Pressure Fluctuations:

While the potassium content in coconut water can help regulate blood pressure, excessive potassium intake, especially for those with kidney problems, can lead to high potassium levels in the blood (hyperkalemia).

