Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair

Products which are offering picture-perfect hair within a few minutes or days have a flip side. They may be the reason behind other harmful side effects. Read on to find out what they are.

A waterless way to freshen and fluff up hair use between showers is by using Dry Shampoo, and its usage has come down drastically and is a significant issue and concern globally. Is starch-based or alcohol-based? As the usage of dry shampoo has increased, there are some concerns have emerged about its safety. A few of those concerns are well-founded. Using too much can have adverse effects like hair breakage, hair loss and clogged follicles.

Dry shampoo is not a subculture for cleaning your hair: Dry shampoo is not a shampoo at all. The sprayed-on starch and alcohol product absorbs the oil naturally in your hair, making it less noticeable. It doesn't remove the oil and dirt the way a scrub your hair with shampoo and water will.

It can lead to hair breakage: Hair care products often contain alcohols, which can dry your hair. When your hair is dry, the individual fibres can crack on each other when combing or styling your hair, leading to breakage.

Overuse can clog hair follicles: Using a dry shampoo very often or leaving the product in your hair for a long time without washing it out of your hair can lead to a buildup of the product on your scalp. An accumulation of these styling products can make your scalp itch. This buildup could also lead to folliculitis. It is a fungal or bacterial infection in your hair follicle.

Infrequent hair-washing can cause dandruff and scaly skin: While no studies indicate that dry shampoo can directly cause dandruff, many doctors say an overly oily scalp can cause dandruff. So, if you leave the dry shampoo on your scalp, you also leave the oils it has absorbed. Oils also feed on a strain of fungus called Malassezia, which can cause a red, scaly scalp. This condition is known as seborrheic dermatitis.

The potential link to cancer: Some commercial dry shampoos contain talc. Talc is a mineral that, in its natural state, can contain particles of asbestos, which are known as carcinogens. Recently, concerns have emerged about a possible link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer. Research has focused on talc in products used in the genital area.

Can dry shampoo cause stunt growth or hair loss? There isn't any research that indicates dry shampoo can directly cause hair loss. However, studiesTrusted Source does show that poor scalp health can cause hair loss. When hair emerges from a follicle damaged by a bacterial or fungal infection, the hair fibre isn't anchored firmly inside the follicle. The new hair is more likely to fall out.

