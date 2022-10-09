Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

    Do you find it difficult to get out of bed and kickstart your day? A proper morning routine is essential to start your day with a good vibe. Here is a list of 7 rituals to help boost energy levels and mental health.
     

    Yoga to nutrient rich foods 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Do you often wake up feeling dull or exhausted, and the endless cups of tea and coffee only worsen your mood? You aren't alone. The everyday stress builds up over time, and the excessive screentime combined with lack of quality sleep could play havoc with our mental health and bring our productivity several notches down. Here are 7 habits that can refresh and rejuvenate you daily and help you start your days off on the right foot.

    ALSO READ: Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, status

    1. Meditate and express gratitude: Research shows that gratitude meditation is strongly associated with a greater sense of happiness and well-being. It is essential you Focus on positivity and count your blessings, increase optimism, and strengthen relationships. It also helps in relieving depression, improves our immune function, and lowers blood pressure.

    2. Practice yoga or workout sessions: Exercise can help you shake off any residual sluggishness in your body. It significantly impacts producing and balancing of hormones that can elevate your mood and give you an overall 'feel-good' feeling with which you can start your day.

    3. Write down your daily goals and intentions: We are what we repeatedly do, and what we do at the start of our day can help us set a tone for the rest. Take a moment to write and track your intentions in a journal. Writing down your goals can help refresh your mind and motivate you to achieve them.

    4. Eat nutrient-rich foods: When the right kind of healthy food fuels your body, it will give you the energy to grind throughout the day, rejuvenate your body, and augment positive thoughts.

    5. Spend time with your loved ones: Our company can make us feel safe and less anxious. Having a Small chit-chat with them is an added dose of laughter that releases oxytocin, which can help a person feel calmer and mentally relaxed.

    6. Express gratitude: A small mantra can help deepen the relationship between yourself and those close to you. With pure intention and emotion, say, love, bless, and thank yourself to yourself and the people around you frequently. These words impact the brain waves and help stimulate the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

    7. Sleep on time: The most undermined habit is to sleep timely. Our bodies function as per the circadian rhythm, which is aligned with the sun's movement. After 9 pm, the brain begins to secrete melatonin, which enables the most profound form of rest during sleep. This habit will ensure you wake up early and do more work than most people.

    ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day - adt

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Wishes messages status drb

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, status

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media AJR

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    PM Modi in Gujarat today; he will inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza RBA

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza

    Day after EC 'freeze', Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to go into a huddle

    Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to go into a huddle

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives Goodbye actress shares poolside pics netizen ask Where's Vijay Deverakonda? RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

    Recent Videos

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon