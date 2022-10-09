Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

Do you find it difficult to get out of bed and kickstart your day? A proper morning routine is essential to start your day with a good vibe. Here is a list of 7 rituals to help boost energy levels and mental health.

Do you often wake up feeling dull or exhausted, and the endless cups of tea and coffee only worsen your mood? You aren't alone. The everyday stress builds up over time, and the excessive screentime combined with lack of quality sleep could play havoc with our mental health and bring our productivity several notches down. Here are 7 habits that can refresh and rejuvenate you daily and help you start your days off on the right foot.

1. Meditate and express gratitude: Research shows that gratitude meditation is strongly associated with a greater sense of happiness and well-being. It is essential you Focus on positivity and count your blessings, increase optimism, and strengthen relationships. It also helps in relieving depression, improves our immune function, and lowers blood pressure.

2. Practice yoga or workout sessions: Exercise can help you shake off any residual sluggishness in your body. It significantly impacts producing and balancing of hormones that can elevate your mood and give you an overall 'feel-good' feeling with which you can start your day.

3. Write down your daily goals and intentions: We are what we repeatedly do, and what we do at the start of our day can help us set a tone for the rest. Take a moment to write and track your intentions in a journal. Writing down your goals can help refresh your mind and motivate you to achieve them.

4. Eat nutrient-rich foods: When the right kind of healthy food fuels your body, it will give you the energy to grind throughout the day, rejuvenate your body, and augment positive thoughts.

5. Spend time with your loved ones: Our company can make us feel safe and less anxious. Having a Small chit-chat with them is an added dose of laughter that releases oxytocin, which can help a person feel calmer and mentally relaxed.

6. Express gratitude: A small mantra can help deepen the relationship between yourself and those close to you. With pure intention and emotion, say, love, bless, and thank yourself to yourself and the people around you frequently. These words impact the brain waves and help stimulate the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

7. Sleep on time: The most undermined habit is to sleep timely. Our bodies function as per the circadian rhythm, which is aligned with the sun's movement. After 9 pm, the brain begins to secrete melatonin, which enables the most profound form of rest during sleep. This habit will ensure you wake up early and do more work than most people.

