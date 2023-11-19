Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy International Men's Day wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share

    International Men’s Day 2023: Here are some good wishes, messages, and greetings for the men and how you can acknowledge their contribution. This particular day is observed on November 19 to commemorate all the men in society and their contributions to all aspects of life.
     

    International Men's Day 2023: Every year on November 19, the world celebrates International Men's Day. The day celebrates the men in our lives and the cultural, political, and social contributions they make to our society. It also recognises men's good contributions to the globe, their families, and communities and encourages them to be great role models. 

    Thomas Oaster founded it in February of 1992. On November 19, 1999, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history instructor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, created the International Men's Day project.

    What does International Men's Day represent?
    Men's contributions to our lives, families, community, and nation are recognised on International Men's Day.

    Suppose you're commemorating and celebrating the guys in your life on November 19. In that case, we've compiled a collection of well wishes, photographs, messages, quotations, and greetings for you to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. 

    Happy International Men’s Day 2023: Messages and greetings

    • You are the rock in our lives - The best husband, father, brother and son we could ever wish for. Today, we celebrate you. Happy Men's Day.
    • A day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man brings into our lives. Happy International Men's Day!
    • To the men who are not afraid to be vulnerable, the men who support women in their lives, the men who fight discrimination, the men who are allies, we honour and love you. Happy Men's Day.
    • I wish all the men in my life a happy, incredible and fulfilling life. You are loved and appreciated today and always. Happy International Men's Day.
    • Shout out to all men who despite all odds and obstacles paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day.

    Happy International Men’s Day 2023: Quotes

    "The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson.

    "A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

    "The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat İldan.

    "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

    Happy International Men’s Day 2023: Wishes 

    1. God made men for a reason and allows us to appreciate their existence. Happy International Men’s Day 2022.

    2. A big shoutout to all the men for contributing to making society a better place to live. You deserve the best in life—happy International Men’s Day 2022.

    3. You have showered us with love and shown us the way forward. It is time we do the sam ..

    4. Thank you for simply being you. Let us celebrate you on this International Men’s Day and every day beyond. I wish you a happy International Men’s Day 2022.

    5. To all the men out there, without you, we are incomplete. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Let us celebrate you for all the value you add to our life. Happy International Men’s Day 2022.

