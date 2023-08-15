Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share on August 15

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its independence. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the country's independence. The day commemorates the liberation struggle, the sacrifices made by our leaders to obtain independence, the freedom warriors who died, and much more. It is celebrated across the country with pomp and circumstance by displaying the Indian national flag or tricolour, conducting cultural activities, producing tricolour decorations, wearing tricolour clothing, watching patriotic films and other activities. You may also commemorate the day by sending patriotic messages and quotations with your friends, family, and coworkers.

As a result, to commemorate India's 76th year of independence from the British Raj, we've compiled a collection of wishes, photographs, quotations, greetings, and messages for you to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Let's share our love for our country and our aspirations for a brighter future, weaving words of patriotism and pride. Happy Independence Day, India!

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." – Bhagat Singh.

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.



Happy Independence Day 2023: Facebook and Instagram

"77 years of progress, unity, and resilience. Happy Independence Day, India! #ProgressThroughUnity"

"From struggle to triumph, let's honour the journey of our nation. Happy Independence Day! #SalutingFreedomFighters"

"Grateful for the past, hopeful for the future. Celebrating Independence Day with a heart full of pride! #IncredibleIndia"

"Freedom is our legacy, and progress is our mission. Happy Independence Day, fellow Indians! #IndianIndependence"

"Let's celebrate the power of freedom and the beauty of unity. Happy Independence Day, India! #PowerOfFreedom"

"Land of the free, because of the brave. Happy Independence Day! #ProudIndian"

"Painting the town in tricolour! Happy 77th Independence Day, India! #IndependenceDay2023"

"Here's to the countless sacrifices and untiring efforts that led to our freedom. Happy Independence Day! #JaiHind"

"Freedom runs in our veins, unity in our diversity. Celebrating Independence Day with pride! #UnityInDiversity"

"Raising the flag, celebrating freedom! Happy Independence Day, everyone! #FreedomFever"

Independence Day!: Wishes and Greeting

"Wishing you a joyous and proud Independence Day! May our nation continue to prosper and shine."

"Happy Independence Day! Let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and strive to make India even better."

"May the tricolour always fly high and fill our hearts with pride. Happy Independence Day!"

"On this special day, let's celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity. Happy Independence Day!"

"Sending you warm wishes on the 77th Independence Day of India. Jai Hind!"



"Freedom is a precious gift. Let's cherish and preserve it. Happy Independence Day!"

"Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Let's work together to build a brighter future for our country."

"As we celebrate our nation's independence, let's also reflect on the responsibilities that come with it. Happy Independence Day!"

"May the spirit of freedom always guide us towards a better tomorrow. Happy Independence Day!"

"Wishing you a day filled with patriotism, pride, and celebration. Happy Independence Day!"