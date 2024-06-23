International Olympic Day 2024: Know date, time, history, significance

Lifestyle
International Olympic Day, observed on 23 June, celebrates founding of the IOC in 1894, promoting sports' unifying power, physical activity, healthy living, and global camaraderie
The 2024 theme, 'Let's Move and Celebrate,' emphasizes joy of movement, promoting physical activity and healthy living while underscoring sports' role in fostering peace
Established in 1948 by the IOC, the day marks creation of modern Olympic Games at Sorbonne in Paris and encourages embracing Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect
By celebrating Olympic athletes' achievements, this day inspires young athletes to pursue their sporting dreams, instill discipline, and promote teamwork and excellence
International Olympic Day highlights sports' power to unite people, promote peace, and foster cultural understanding, transcending political, cultural, and social boundaries
Activities like fun runs, sports events, and educational workshops encourage individuals to lead active, healthy lives and inspire others to embrace a healthier lifestyle
Participation in International Olympic Day fosters a sense of global camaraderie, promoting sportsmanship, unity, and fair play, and contributing to a worldwide legacy of sporting