Independence Day 2023: 5 make up looks you can try

Image credits: Freepik

Opt for lip colour

Wear a striking saffron, blue or green lip colour to stand out. To draw attention to your lips, pair it with subtle eye makeup.
 

Tricolour Eyeshadow

Utilise hues of saffron, white and green to create beautiful eyeshadow effect. Apply white to lid's centre, saffron to inner corner, and green to outer; or you can use solo colour.

Inspiration for nails

Paint each nail a different colour representing the Indian flag. You may produce complex patterns like Ashoka Chakra, stripes, or patriotic motifs. You can opt for solo colour.

Tricolour or single blush/highlighter

Choose a saffron-toned blush to add a warm and vibrant flush to your cheeks. OR on your cheekbones, apply a delicate highlighter in the hues of saffron, white, and green.
 

Tricolour hair accessories

Include white, green, and saffron hair accessories in your hairdo. This might take the shape of hair sprays that temporarily colour your hair, headbands, clips, or even ribbons.
 

