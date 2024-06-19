Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body

    International Yoga Day is celebrated each year on June 21, and here are some unique facts about what yoga can do for your body.

    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Yoga offers a multitude of benefits for the body beyond just physical fitness. International Yoga Day is celebrated each year on June 21, and here are some unique facts about what yoga can do for your body.

    Improves Flexibility

    Regular practice of yoga postures (asanas) can significantly improve flexibility by stretching and lengthening muscles, tendons, and ligaments. This increased flexibility can enhance overall mobility and reduce the risk of injury.

    Strengthens Muscles

    Many yoga poses require you to support your body weight in various positions, which helps build muscle strength. Unlike traditional strength training, yoga focuses on using body weight as resistance, leading to balanced muscle development.

    Enhances Balance and Stability

    Yoga poses often challenge balance and proprioception (body awareness). Practicing balance poses like Tree Pose (Vrikshasana) or Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) can improve stability and coordination.

    Supports Joint Health

    Gentle movements and stretches in yoga help lubricate joints and increase their range of motion. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with arthritis or joint stiffness.

    Boosts Circulation

    Yoga incorporates deep breathing techniques (pranayama) that improve blood circulation throughout the body. Enhanced circulation can help deliver oxygen and nutrients more efficiently to cells and organs.

    Aids Digestion

    Certain yoga poses, such as twists and forward bends, can stimulate digestion and improve gastrointestinal function by massaging abdominal organs and promoting detoxification.

    Regulates Hormones

    Yoga practice can help regulate hormone production and balance, particularly stress hormones like cortisol. Reduced stress levels contribute to better hormonal equilibrium.

    Supports Respiratory Health

    Pranayama techniques focus on controlled breathing, which strengthens respiratory muscles and increases lung capacity. This can improve overall respiratory function and oxygenation of the body.

    Promotes Relaxation and Sleep

    Yoga's emphasis on mindfulness, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques can lower cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and improve sleep quality. Practices like Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) are specifically designed to induce deep relaxation.

    Enhances Body Awareness

    Yoga encourages mindfulness and awareness of bodily sensations, alignment, and posture. This heightened body awareness can lead to improved posture, better movement patterns, and a greater connection between mind and body.

    Overall, yoga's holistic approach to physical movement, breath awareness, and mindfulness contributes to its profound impact on the body's physical health and well-being. Regular practice can lead to improved strength, flexibility, balance, and overall vitality.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
