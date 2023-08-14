Lifestyle

Idly to Poha: 7 healthy breakfast for Independence Day morning

Independence Day: From soft Idli to crispy Dosa, flavorful Poha to stuffed Parathas—explore a diverse Indian breakfast palette, rich in taste and tradition this Independence Day

Image credits: Getty

Idli

Soft and spongy South Indian steamed rice cakes, often served with coconut chutney and sambar. It is a healthy choice before a heavy meal on Independence day

Image credits: Getty

Poha

Flattened rice dish cooked with spices, vegetables, and peanuts. This light and quick breakfast is also another easy breakfast recipe before that scrumptious Independence Day meal

Image credits: Getty

Dosa

Thin, crispy South Indian crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, paired with chutneys and fillings can be a healthy Independence Day breakfast

Image credits: Getty

Aloo Puri

Deep-fried wheat bread (puri) served with a spicy potato (aloo) curry. Popular North Indian breakfast choice is a great option to set the holiday mood 

Image credits: Pexel

ALoo Paratha

Thick wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes (aloo), best enjoyed with yogurt or pickle is good for a lazy breakfast

Image credits: Instagram

Upma

Image credits: Getty

Besan Chilla

Protein-rich pancake made from chickpea flour (besan), seasoned with spices and herbs. A quick and nutritious option

Image credits: Instagram
