Idly to Poha: 7 healthy breakfast for Independence Day morning

Lifestyle
Independence Day: From soft Idli to crispy Dosa, flavorful Poha to stuffed Parathas—explore a diverse Indian breakfast palette, rich in taste and tradition this Independence Day
Soft and spongy South Indian steamed rice cakes, often served with coconut chutney and sambar. It is a healthy choice before a heavy meal on Independence day
Flattened rice dish cooked with spices, vegetables, and peanuts. This light and quick breakfast is also another easy breakfast recipe before that scrumptious Independence Day meal
Thin, crispy South Indian crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, paired with chutneys and fillings can be a healthy Independence Day breakfast
Deep-fried wheat bread (puri) served with a spicy potato (aloo) curry. Popular North Indian breakfast choice is a great option to set the holiday mood
Thick wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes (aloo), best enjoyed with yogurt or pickle is good for a lazy breakfast
Protein-rich pancake made from chickpea flour (besan), seasoned with spices and herbs. A quick and nutritious option