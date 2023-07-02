Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guru Purnima 2023: 8 gift ideas to show gratitude to your teachers

    On Guru Purnima (July 3) explore thoughtful gift ideas to express gratitude and appreciation towards your spiritual teacher or guru. Find inspiration for meaningful presents that reflect respect and honor the guidance received. Discover unique gift suggestions to celebrate Guru Purnima and strengthen the sacred bond between guru and disciple.

    Guru Purnima is a significant and auspicious day that is observed in many spiritual and academic traditions. It occurs on Purnima, the day of the full moon, which occurs in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June or July). This year Guru Purnima falls on July 3. A spiritual teacher or mentor is referred to as a "Guru," while the term "Purnima" denotes the full moon. Guru Purnima is a time to pay respect to and show appreciation for the guru or spiritual instructor who offers instruction, wisdom, and direction.

    When it comes to choosing gifts for Guru Purnima, it is important to consider items that reflect respect, gratitude, and appreciation for the spiritual teacher or guru. Here are some thoughtful gift ideas for Guru Purnima:

    Books: Select spiritual or philosophical books that align with the guru's teachings or the disciple's spiritual journey. It could be a sacred text, a book on mindfulness or meditation, or a collection of inspiring stories.

    Symbolic Items: Offer symbolic items such as a mala (prayer beads), a statue or picture of a revered deity, or a spiritual symbol like Om or a lotus. These items can serve as reminders of the guru's teachings and the disciple's spiritual path.

    Personalized Gifts: Consider personalized gifts, such as a handwritten gratitude letter expressing appreciation and acknowledging the impact the guru has had on the disciple's life. You could also create custom artwork or a photo collage showcasing memorable moments with the guru.

    Wellness and Self-Care Products: Choose wellness-related gifts such as essential oils, incense, candles, or herbal teas, which can aid in relaxation, meditation, and self-care. These items promote a sense of balance and well-being.

    Donation in Guru's Name: Make a donation to a charitable organization or a cause that is close to the guru's heart. This act of giving in the guru's name can be a meaningful way to honor their teachings and contribute to a positive impact on the world.

    Handcrafted Items: Support local artisans and consider handcrafted items like pottery, artwork, or jewelry that hold cultural or spiritual significance. These unique and handmade gifts carry a personal touch and represent the richness of traditional craftsmanship.

    Retreat or Workshop: Offer the opportunity for the guru to attend a spiritual retreat or workshop related to their area of expertise. This gift allows them to further deepen their knowledge and spiritual practice.

    Personalized Spiritual Practices: Create a personalized spiritual practice kit, including items like a meditation cushion, prayer beads, a journal, and guided meditation recordings. This gift can support the disciple's spiritual growth and provide tools for continued practice.

    Remember, the most important aspect of a Guru Purnima gift is the thought and intention behind it. Choose a gift that resonates with the guru's teachings and the disciple's journey, while expressing gratitude and reverence for the invaluable guidance received.
     

