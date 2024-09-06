Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Green chilies to Pumpkin: 7 low-calorie vegetables for weight loss

    Discover the power of vegetables for weight loss! This article highlights 7 low-calorie vegetables that can help you achieve your weight loss goals while promoting overall health.

    Green chilies to Pumpkin: 7 low-calorie vegetables for weight loss RKK
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Obesity has become a major health concern for many in today's world. A sedentary lifestyle is a significant contributor to weight gain. However, vegetables play a crucial role in weight loss. Let's explore which vegetables can help you reduce belly fat and achieve your weight loss goals. 

    Cucumber

    Cucumber, along with other leafy greens, is highly effective in reducing belly fat. You can consume cucumber cooked or raw in the morning or with lunch. Leafy greens are low in calories and rich in fiber and nutrients. 

    Mushrooms

    Mushrooms are beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels, aiding weight loss, and boosting your immune system. They are rich in protein and help increase your metabolism.

    Broccoli

    Broccoli is packed with fiber, healthy minerals, and vitamins. It also contains phytochemicals that help reduce body fat. 

    Green Chilies

    Consuming green chilies can help reduce stored body fat. Green chilies contain 'capsaicin,' which effectively boosts metabolism.

    Pumpkin

    Yes, pumpkin can also aid in weight loss. Pumpkin is low in calories and high in fiber content, making it a healthy option for weight management. You can add pumpkin to salads or smoothies.

    Carrots

    Carrots are among the best foods to include in your weight loss diet. They are very low in calories and rich in soluble and insoluble fibers. You can enjoy carrots as juice or in various other ways.

    Cabbage

    Cabbage is another vegetable that supports weight loss due to its high fiber and low calorie content. One cup of cooked cabbage contains only 34 calories and is fat-free. The fiber in cabbage helps reduce calorie intake. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cheapest Countries for Indians to Travel Where Your Rupee Goes Further anr

    Countries where Indian rupee makes you feel like royalty

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery RBA

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery

    Intermittent Fasting: Know how it works, understand benefits and strategies to lose weight RBA

    Intermittent Fasting: Know how it works, understand benefits and strategies to lose weight

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Recent Stories

    Tesla driver naps on autopilot, gets caught with drugs worth over $100,000 in North Carolina shk

    Tesla driver naps on autopilot, gets caught with drugs worth over $100,000 in North Carolina

    Kerala: Mother claims responsibility for son's murder, police expose younger son as real cuprit dmn

    Kerala: Mother claims responsibility for son's murder, police expose younger son as real cuprit

    "He started crying...": Alia Bhatt shares Ranveer's reaction to her proposal photo with Ranbir Kapoor RTM

    "He started crying...": Alia Bhatt shares Ranveer's reaction to her proposal photo with Ranbir Kapoor

    Why do we forget things so easily? vkp

    Why do we forget things so easily?

    Does flying at high altitude save money? Interesting airplane facts RKK

    Does flying at high altitude save money? Interesting airplane facts

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon