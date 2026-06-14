A woman in Georgia, USA, is making headlines for a very unusual reason. To cut costs amid rising prices, this mother of two has stopped buying milk from the market. Instead, she drinks her own breast milk. Her story has gone viral, sparking a huge debate online.

A woman from Georgia in the USA is in the news for her unique lifestyle. To tackle rising prices and cut down on household expenses, she has found a solution that has started a big debate on social media. The woman says she completely stopped buying milk from the market several years ago. Instead, she drinks her own breast milk. She claims this not only saves money but also prevents the milk from going to waste.

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Pumps extra milk after feeding her baby

The woman still breastfeeds her child. She says that after her baby has had enough, she pumps out the extra milk and includes it in her daily diet. Sometimes she drinks it straight from a glass, sometimes she mixes it in a smoothie, and at other times, she uses it in different ways. According to her, this is a much better option than throwing the extra milk away.

"I haven't bought milk in years"

The woman claims she has not bought dairy milk for many years. She believes that when she already has a natural option available, there is no need to buy milk separately. In a chat with local media, she said, "I am trying to be self-sufficient and also save money. This is completely natural, free, and contains many essential vitamins and nutrients."

Saves money spent on milk every week

According to the woman, this habit has led to significant savings in her household budget. She no longer has to spend money on milk cartons or gallons every week. She points out that groceries are getting more and more expensive. In such a situation, this method has proven to be financially beneficial for her. It has also eliminated the need to go to the store repeatedly just to buy milk.

Mother of two explains the health reasons

The mother of two says her body continues to produce milk even years after giving birth. She believes the nutrients in breast milk help her stay healthy. According to her, it is a natural source of nutrition produced by her own body, so she prefers to keep it as part of her diet.

She also considers it an eco-friendly method

The woman believes her method is better for the environment too. It avoids processes related to milk packaging, transportation, and purchasing, which helps save resources. She says it is a completely personal decision that works for her family's needs.

Debate erupts on social media

After the woman's story came out, a heated debate started on social media. Some people called it extremely unusual and unhygienic, while many others saw it as a practical and sensible decision in an era of high inflation. Critics say that the health and hygiene aspects of such habits must be considered. On the other hand, supporters believe that if proper cleanliness and safe storage are maintained, it is an individual's personal choice.

Post seen by millions of people

The woman's posts and videos have been viewed millions of times on social media. This story shows how people are adopting new and sometimes controversial methods to deal with rising inflation and economic challenges. While this method may not be suitable for everyone, the woman says that for her, it is an effective way to save money, be self-sufficient, and use up extra milk.