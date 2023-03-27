Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French brand Coperni launches ‘Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag’ made of real meteorites; Know how much it costs

    Coperni, a French luxury brand, recently released a limited edition purse made of meteorites, ‘Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag’ bringing the phrase “out of this world” to life. The limited edition dark grey stone bag with an embedded meteorite costs 40,000 euros or Rs 35 lakh.

    French brand Coperni launches Mini Meteorite Swipe bag made of real meteorites know how much it costs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    A luxury firm created a one-of-a-kind handbag with a real meteorite. According to the report of Audity Central News website, under the Fall-Winter 2023 collection, a company named Coperni Meteorite Bag has made a bag from Meteorite bag price.

    The manufacturer asserts that it was created from meteorites that landed on the planet roughly 55 thousand years ago. The bag is 9x12x23 cm. The empty bag weighs around 2 kilogrammes. Now, it has recently introduced limited edition bags made using meteorite rock and is priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35 lakh). 

    Also Read | STOP washing your face with soap; here are 5 side effects your should know

    Each piece of the so-called "mini meteorite swipe bag," which is entirely handcrafted, may have a slightly different form from the one shown.  According to Coperni’s official website the bag weighs around 1.8 kilograms and has a total height of 23 centimeters.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by coperni (@coperni)

    Also Read | Love coffee? 8 ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious

    “The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth. The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar,” stated the website.

    The mini meteorite rock bag is part of the Fall/Winter 23 collection. The brand describes it as “a unique object that subtly combines archeology, design, and classical and primitive art. 

    If you want to order a limited edition bag, it will take close to six weeks to get it to you. However, it is not returnable. Additionally, an authenticity certificate will be included with the bag.

    Also Read | Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable RBA

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable

    STOP washing your face with soap; here are 5 side effects your should know RBA

    STOP washing your face with soap; here are 5 side effects your should know

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 27 to April 2, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 27 to April 2, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 27 to April 2, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 27 to April 2, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 27 to April 2, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 27 to April 2, 2023

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details - adt

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet AJR

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet

    SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank: US banking agency

    BREAKING: SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

    UPI viral scam Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai know their modus operandi gcw

    UPI viral scam: Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai; know their modus operandi

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon