    Love coffee? 8 ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious

    Coffee may be a healthy and nutritious beverage when eaten in moderation and with the proper components. These strategies can help you make your coffee more nutritious and beneficial without compromising taste or scent.

    Love coffee? 8 ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 7:35 AM IST

    Coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages, with millions beginning their day with coffee. While coffee has numerous advantages, such as improved energy and focus, it may also be harmful if consumed excessively or with additional sweets and artificial flavours. Various methods exist to make your coffee more nutritious without compromising flavour or scent. Here are some suggestions for making your coffee healthier and more nutritious.

    Employ Nut Milk or Coconut Milk instead of Cow's Milk: Cow's milk is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease. Try almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk instead, which are lower in fat and calories.

    Cinnamon is a natural spice shown to help control blood sugar levels, decrease inflammation, and boost cognitive function. For extra flavour and health advantages, sprinkle cinnamon on your coffee.

    Reduce Your Consumption: While coffee can be good in moderation, excessive drinking can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, and digestive disorders. Drink at most 3-4 cups of coffee every day.

    Choose High-Quality Coffee Beans: The quality of your coffee beans is important since cheaper beans may contain more contaminants and poisons. Seek organic, fair-trade, and single-origin coffee beans, which are higher in quality and more sustainable.

    Avoid Adding Sugar or Artificial Sweeteners: Instead of adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to your coffee, use natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or stevia. They provide sweetness without the negative consequences of sugar and chemical additives.

    Use Nut Milk or Coconut Milk: Cow's milk can be high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can contribute to heart disease. Instead, try using almond, soy, or coconut milk, which are lower in fat and calories.

    Add Cinnamon: Cinnamon is a natural spice that can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function. Sprinkle some cinnamon on top of your coffee for added flavour and health benefits.

    Limit Your Intake: While coffee can be beneficial in moderation, excessive consumption can lead to side effects such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues. Only drink 3-4 cups of coffee a day.

    Dark roast coffee: This includes more antioxidants than lighter roasts, making it a healthier option. It also has a stronger flavour and fragrance, making it a popular choice among coffee drinkers.

    Drink it black: While cream and sugar might improve the taste of your coffee, they also add extra calories and fat. Because it includes no added sugars or fats, drinking your coffee black is the healthiest alternative.

    Collagen powder: This popular supplement can help with skin health, joint function, and digestive health. Add a scoop of collagen powder to your coffee for extra health advantages.

    Healthy options for dairy milk in coffee
    Healthier alternatives to dairy milk in coffee Plant-based milks such as almond, soy, and coconut milk are healthier alternatives to cow's milk. They have fewer calories and fat and are cholesterol-free. Coffee includes antioxidants, which can help to decrease inflammation and enhance cognitive function. It has also been associated with a lower risk of several ailments, including type 2 diabetes and liver disease.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
