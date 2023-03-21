Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure

    You may have to change your lifestyle to lower your blood pressure. Follow these guidelines to manage your blood pressure naturally.

    Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is a widespread disease affecting millions of individuals worldwide. It happens when the force of blood on the artery walls is consistently high, resulting in significant health issues such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. While pharmaceuticals can help reduce blood pressure, other natural hypertension treatments exist.

    These are eight practical strategies for naturally controlling high blood pressure, allowing people to preserve their health and well-being without relying entirely on medicine.

    Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases your chances of developing hypertension. A healthy weight achieved and maintained by regular exercise and a balanced diet can help regulate blood pressure.

    Less stress: Chronic stress may contribute to hypertension. Try relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

    Limit your alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol use may raise your blood pressure. Women should restrict their alcohol intake to one drink per day, while men should limit their consumption to two.

    Exercise: Physical exercise improves blood circulation, which can reduce blood pressure. On most days of the week, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity, such as brisk walking, running, or cycling.

    Diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats to help decrease blood pressure. Reduce your consumption of processed foods, salt, and saturated fats.

    Reduce your salt intake: Excessive salt consumption may contribute to hypertension. Limit your salt intake by avoiding processed and packaged foods, seasoning using herbs and spices instead of salt, and minimising the quantity of salt added to meals.

    Blood pressure should be checked regularly since it can assist in identifying excessive blood pressure early on and allow for proper therapy. Home blood pressure monitors are inexpensive and simple to use.

    There are several natural ways to reduce high blood pressure. You may regulate your blood pressure and lower your risk of significant health consequences by adopting regular exercise, a nutritious diet, stress management, and other good behaviours into your lifestyle.

