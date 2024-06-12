Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad

    As the world will celebrate Father's Day on June 16, 2024, here is a list of items you can gift your father.

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    As Father's Day approaches on June 16, 2024, the search for the perfect gift ignites. Amidst the bustling aisles and online stores, the quest for a token of appreciation becomes a heartfelt mission. Some opt for timeless classics like personalized mugs or engraved accessories, while others seek out adventurous experiences or tech gadgets to cater to their dad's interests. For the sentimental, a handwritten letter or a scrapbook of cherished memories holds immeasurable value. 

    Asianet Newsable is here to make your work easier with a list of items you can gift your father.

    Soho Home Office Desk and Shelf

    This modern yet elegant office table by Ashley Furniture Homestore is the perfect Father's Day gift for the hardworking dad. Designed to enhance productivity and style, it features a sleek and spacious surface for all work essentials. Crafted with high-quality materials, this office table combines functionality with a contemporary aesthetic, making it a sophisticated addition to any home office. Give the gift of efficiency and elegance with this exceptional piece.

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Also read: Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    GM Bluetooth Speaker

    Elevate your dad's audio experience with GM G+ Bluetooth speakers which come with a powerful 60W output smart touch panel, 15H playtime, TWS tandem, 3 EQ, and 8 radiators for Supreme sound with 360-degree coverage, smart portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Bathroom Accessory

    Introduce a touch of class to your dad's bathroom this Father’s Day with Maison by Nirmals' elegant bathroom accessories. This collection includes vanity organizers, bath mats, and towels, all designed with clean lines and sophisticated colors. The faux leather tissue dispensers, trays, and laundry bins are both stylish and practical, ensuring durability even in wet conditions. High-quality bath mats and towels add a special touch, making this the perfect gift for your dad.

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    GM Headphones

    The GM Headphones provide rich, immersive sound with noise-canceling capabilities and an ergonomic design for long-lasting comfort. With wireless Bluetooth technology and up to 15 hours of playtime, these headphones are perfect for dads who value high-quality audio experiences.

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods RBA

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months gcw

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions RBA

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions

    Eid 2024: From early salary to extended leave, how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year AJR

    Eid 2024: From early salary to extended leave, how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year

    Recent Stories

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH) snt

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH)

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year? vkp

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year?

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries in May anr

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries

    5 richest ministers in PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet 3.0 RKK

    5 richest ministers in PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet 3.0

    Elon Musk uses iconic meme from THIS Tamil movie to take a jibe at Apple iPhone-ChatGPT deal gcw

    Elon Musk uses iconic meme from THIS Tamil movie to take a jibe at Apple iPhone-ChatGPT deal

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon