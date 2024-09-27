End of marriage by 2100? Experts predict institution will cease to exist amid changing relationships (WATCH)

The concept of marriage is changing. In the past, marriage was considered a sacred bond, and the separation of husband and wife after marriage was viewed with surprise. However, over time, along with marriages, divorces are also increasing. In many cases, even minor issues between husband and wife end up in divorce. On the other hand, practices like live-in relationships, dating, and extramarital affairs, which were once prevalent in foreign countries and considered immoral in India, are now rapidly spreading in India as well. As a result, it is said that women want to live independently and do not want to get married.

A shocking report states that in the next six or seven decades, by the year 2100, the institution of marriage will disappear. No one will get married. A video of experts discussing this is going viral on social media. The video states that traditional marriages will not exist in the future due to how relationships are changing, societal transformations, the rise of individualism, and evolving gender roles. They also cite some examples, such as how today's youth are more focused on careers, personal growth, and experiences.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of live-in relationships and alternative relationships eliminates the need for marriage. Apart from this, advancements in technology and artificial intelligence are also contributing factors. Experts believe that human relationships may take a different form in the future. Similarly, economic factors like the cost of living are also making people less interested in marriage. Women, in particular, now desire self-sufficient lives and do not see the necessity of marital ties. The number of people who believe that marriage is a restrictive bond that hinders freedom and progress in life is increasing day by day. This is why many people in today's era are not ready for marriage and even after marriage, they avoid having children. If this trend continues, marriage may cease to exist by 2100.

According to a study conducted by The Lancet, the world's population currently stands at 8 billion. This number is expected to change significantly in the coming years. The global population growth rate is rapidly declining. This change is believed to have a significant impact on humans in the future. Birth rates have been declining in all countries since the 1950s. In 1950, the population birth rate was 4.84%. In 2021, it decreased to 2.23%. It is likely to decrease to 1.59% by 2100.

