Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women

    Women experience an excess of online abuse, including threats that go beyond online spaces, sexist comments, and cyberstalking.

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 5:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    Due to the widespread abuse and harassment of women online in today's hyperconnected society, digital environments have become toxic. Though a lot of the discussion revolves around women's self-defense, men play a critical role in encouraging safer, more civil online interactions as well. Men who are educated about their role in harassment prevention are not only better equipped to contribute to the solution but also help create digital environments that are healthier and more beneficial for all users.

    Women experience an excess of online abuse, including threats that go beyond online spaces, sexist comments, and cyberstalking. Nearly one in three women have reported being the victim of online harassment, according to research. Although women are the ones who experience abuse the most, men frequently see or hear about it, and some may unintentionally participate by remaining silent or accepting it.

    What can men do to stop online harassment?

    It is important that men also raise their voices and speak up against the harassment of women online. A clear message that abuse is not acceptable is sent when men actively encourage polite dialogue and confront bad behavior.

    1. Speak up if you see sexist or harassing remarks on the internet. Silence is frequently interpreted as participation. Addressing the behavior immediately contributes to setting a standard for appropriate behavior, whether it is on social media, in group conversations, or public platforms.

    2. Positive digital encounters begin on a personal level. You create an example for people to follow by acting with thought, support, and sensitivity when you speak online.

    3. Inform people, including yourself, about the difficulties women encounter online and the significance of equality. Having meaningful interactions with loved ones, coworkers, and acquaintances can change perspectives and increase awareness.

    4. Offer your support to someone you know who has been the victim of internet harassment. Report offensive material, offer support, and motivate others to act.

    The internet may be a tool for creativity, collaboration, and unification, but it will take all of us—men included—to make that dream a reality. Men may contribute to a digital world where everyone feels safe, appreciated, and heard by encouraging polite and respectful interactions.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH) AJR

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities NTI

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect NTI

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect

    World Heart Day 2024: Know how your genes, lifestyle affect heart disease risk in familial hypercholesterolemia RBA

    World Heart Day 2024: Know how your genes, lifestyle affect heart disease risk in familial hypercholesterolemi

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Recent Stories

    Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills ATG

    Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills

    Navratri 2024: 5 trendy square designs to try this festival season ATG

    Navratri 2024: 5 trendy square designs to try this festival season

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH) AJR

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow dmn

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow

    'Society made him terrorist': Jitendra Awhad's wife equates Osama bin Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP reacts (Watch) shk

    'Society made him terrorist': Jitendra Awhad’s wife equates Osama bin Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP reacts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon