    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    Here are some tips for young girls to successfully manage and relieve menstruation discomfort. 

    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    From cramps to mood swings, the monthly cycle brings its own set of discomforts, making it a challenging experience for many women, particularly teenagers. Menstrual pain, or dysmenorrhea, is a common occurrence for many teenagers during their monthly cycles. However, there are ways to manage intense menstrual pain effectively, says Dr Prathima Reddy-Director & Lead Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore.

    Here are some tips for youngsters to effectively manage and alleviate menstrual pain.

    #Stay Active: Engaging in light physical activity such as walking or gentle stretching eases menstrual discomfort by boosting blood circulation. This also helps release endorphins, a hormone that is the body's natural pain reliever.

    #Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins contributes to overall menstrual well-being. Moreover, incorporating specific foods like ginger, turmeric, and omega-3-rich food known for their anti-inflammatory properties may aid in alleviating menstrual discomfort.

    #Hydration: Maintaining adequate hydration is crucial during menstruation as it can minimize bloating and relieve cramps. Consuming ample water helps in easing discomfort and ensuring the body remains hydrated.

    #Heat Therapy: A heating pad or warm water bottle on the lower abdomen can relieve menstrual cramps considerably. Heat helps to relax the muscles and reduce tension, easing the pain associated with menstruation

    #Relaxation Techniques: Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress and tension, which may exacerbate menstrual pain. Incorporating these techniques into a daily routine can promote overall well-being.

    #Quality Sleep: Getting adequate sleep is crucial for managing menstrual pain and overall health. Establishing a regular sleep schedule and creating a comfortable sleep environment can promote restful sleep during menstruation.

    #Medication: Take medications only if the pain is intense and none of the above tips are not helping. If menstrual pain is severe or significantly impacts daily activities, it's essential to seek medical advice. A gynaecologist can evaluate symptoms, rule out underlying conditions, and recommend appropriate treatment options. It's essential to consult and seek doctors' advice before starting any medication regimen.

    #Seek Support: Talking to friends, family members, or a healthcare provider about menstrual pain can provide emotional support and valuable insights into managing symptoms. Additionally, joining online support groups or forums can connect teenagers with others who may be experiencing similar challenges.

    #Track Symptoms: Tracking menstrual cycles and associated symptoms can help teenagers identify patterns and better understand their bodies. Several period-tracking apps are available that can help monitor menstrual cycles, symptoms, and overall health.

    Remember that every adolescent's experience with menstrual pain is different, so it is essential to find what works best for you and to prioritize self-care and well-being during your monthly cycle. Most importantly, parents should ensure adequate emotional and mental support, serving as the core source of strength for their child during that time of the month, concludes Dr Prathima Reddy.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
