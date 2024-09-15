Vatican City to Nauru: Discover the tiniest nations on the globe

Ever wished for a break from bustling city life? This article explores some of the world's smallest countries, each with unique characteristics, cultures, and landscapes. From Vatican City to the Marshall Islands, discover these tiny nations that offer a different pace of life.

Are you someone who lives in a crowded city? Have you ever wished to live in a place free from the hustle and bustle? There are many such places in this world. Let's get to know some such countries with very little land area and population.

These small countries have fascinating characteristics, diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and captivating histories. From Vatican City to the Marshall Islands, let's explore the world's smallest countries.

Vatican City: Located within Rome, Italy, Vatican City holds the title of the smallest country in the world. Spanning a mere 0.44 square kilometers, it stands as the smallest independent state both in terms of area and population. With a population of only 497, Vatican City serves as the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church.

Monaco: Occupying a mere 1.95 square kilometers on the French Riviera, Monaco claims the second spot on the list of the smallest countries. Renowned for its opulent casinos, the prestigious Grand Prix circuit, a luxurious lifestyle, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, this country attracts visitors from around the globe.

Nauru: A tiny island nation nestled in the central Pacific Ocean, Nauru is celebrated for its picturesque tropical landscapes and rich marine biodiversity. Once a bustling hub for phosphate mining, it now offers travelers a chance to immerse themselves in its natural beauty, which includes vibrant coral reefs and secluded beaches fringed with swaying palm trees. Nauru is a tiny island country in Micronesia, northeast of Australia.

Tuvalu: Tuvalu, spanning a mere 26 square kilometers, is another small country that captures the hearts of travelers. Known for its tranquil and pristine landscapes, Tuvalu offers a serene escape for those seeking respite from the ordinary.

San Marino: Perched atop a picturesque mountain, this country holds the distinction of being the world's oldest surviving republic. It captivates visitors with its medieval castles and rich cultural heritage.

Liechtenstein: Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, this landlocked country is a sight to behold. Renowned for its stunning Alpine landscapes and charming villages, it offers a glimpse into a world of natural splendor. It covers only 160 square kilometers.

Marshall Islands: Scattered across a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, the Marshall Islands offer a unique opportunity to experience traditional Marshallese customs. This remote archipelago allows travelers to explore remnants of World War II and enjoy the rich coral reefs lining its beaches.

In stark contrast to these countries, New Delhi, the capital of India, with an area of 1,483 square kilometers, alone houses over 16 million people as per the 2011 census data. This means Delhi is approximately 1,000 times larger than the smallest country in the world. Compared to Vatican City's population of 497, more people than this can be seen on the Delhi Metro train on any given day.

