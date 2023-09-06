Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citric bounty: 5 revolutionary benefits of Star Fruit for your Health

    Star fruits are stars when it comes to the world of superfoods. They are packed and loaded with health benefits like weight loss and immunity. These star-fruits, known as Carambola or ‘Kamrakh’ in Hindi, are a fantastic source of vitamin C and help strengthen the immune system. Adding a dash of pink salt makes the taste even more tasty (if you have any kidney-related ailments, please avoid this one). A star fruit (Averrhoa carambola), is widely consumed in Asia. As its name suggests, it looks like a little five-point star when cut. It is a crunchy, juicy fruit with a light flavour. The skin is waxy, yellow or green, and edible, and the fruit has tiny dark seeds in its centre. Star fruits are eaten fresh or cooked with other delicacies. While star fruit offers these health benefits, it's essential to note that it may not be suitable for individuals with kidney issues, as it contains oxalates that can contribute to kidney stone formation.

    Here are 5 health benefits of Star Fruit:

    1. Rich in Nutrients:

    Starfruit is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and dietary fibre. These nutrients are crucial for overall health and can support your immune system.

    2. Weight Management:

    Starfruit is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an excellent choice for weight management. The fibre helps you feel full, reducing overeating, and supporting healthy digestion.

    3. Boosts Immunity:

    The high vitamin C content in star fruit can boost your immune system, helping your body fight off infections and illnesses. Regular consumption may reduce the severity and duration of colds and other common illnesses.

    4. Aids Digestion:

    Star fruit contains dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and can help prevent constipation. Additionally, it contains natural enzymes that support the digestive process and maintain a healthy gut.

    5. Antioxidant Properties:

    Starfruit is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which help protect your cells from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support overall health.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
