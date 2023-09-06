Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair Care: 5 unexpected benefits of Pomegranate Oil in growing shiny locks

    Pomegranate seed oil is a nutrient-dense ingredient made by cold-pressing pomegranate seeds. The oil has a fruity fragrance and is light amber-coloured in appearance. It has found a lead role in many well-known hair care products due to the value it adds.

    Hair Care: 5 unexpected benefits of Pomegranate Oil in growing shiny locks vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    Do you think of those glossy locks? Well, who wouldn’t? After all, shiny hair is healthy hair. But for having shiny hair, one should practice hair care habits that keep it healthy and strong. Whether you have hair that is curly or straight, short or long, having glossy hairlocks is a big part of your dream hair checklist. One ingredient that is the latest addition to the essential hair care ingredients is the pomegranate seed oil. It is one of the most active ingredients required to make hair thicker. Pomegranate seed oil is a nutrient-dense ingredient made by cold-pressing pomegranate seeds. The oil has a fruity fragrance and is light amber-coloured in appearance. It has found a lead role in many well-known hair care products due to the value it adds.

    ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily

    Here are 5 unexpected benefits of Pomegranate Seed Oil for your hair growth:

    1. Stimulates Hair Follicles:

    Pomegranate seed oil is rich in antioxidants that help improve blood circulation to the scalp. This increased blood flow nourishes hair follicles and stimulates hair growth.

    2. Strengthens Hair:

    The oil is loaded with essential fatty acids, including punicic acid, which strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair breakage. Stronger hair is less prone to damage and appears thicker and healthier.

    3. Reduces Dandruff:

    The pomegranate seed oil has antimicrobial properties that can help combat scalp infections and reduce dandruff. A healthy, dandruff-free scalp is essential for promoting hair growth.

    4. Adds Shine:

    This oil is a natural emollient, which means it moisturizes and softens the hair. It adds a beautiful shine to your locks, making them look lustrous and vibrant.

    5. Protects Against Environmental Damage:

    The pomegranate seed oil contains antioxidants that protect your hair from the damaging effects of UV rays and environmental pollutants. This protection helps maintain the health of your hair, preventing it from thinning or falling out prematurely.

    ALSO READ: Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily

    Hydration to Skin lightening: 7 skin benefits of Cucumber ATG EAI

    Hydration to Skin lightening: 7 skin benefits of Cucumber

    Fuji to Vesuvius: 10 Dormant volcanoes around the World ATG EAI

    Fuji to Vesuvius: 10 Dormant volcanoes around the World

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee ATG EAI

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee

    International Day of Clean Air 2023: Breathing life into a sustainable future ATG

    International Day of Clean Air 2023: Breathing life into a sustainable future

    Recent Stories

    Badminton Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: 10 quotes by the badminton player osf

    Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: 10 quotes by the badminton player

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily

    Tennis US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden make an impressive run to reach Men's Doubles semifinals osf

    US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden make an impressive run to reach Men's Doubles semifinals

    PM Modi packed schedule ahead of G20 Summit 2023 Bilateral Meetings and Diplomacy gcw

    PM Modi's packed schedule ahead of G20 Summit 2023: Bilateral Meetings and Diplomacy

    Pakistan school principal arrested for raping blackmailing over 24 teachers avv

    Pakistan school principal arrested for raping, blackmailing over 24 teachers

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon