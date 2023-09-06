Hair Care: 5 unexpected benefits of Pomegranate Oil in growing shiny locks

Pomegranate seed oil is a nutrient-dense ingredient made by cold-pressing pomegranate seeds. The oil has a fruity fragrance and is light amber-coloured in appearance. It has found a lead role in many well-known hair care products due to the value it adds.

Do you think of those glossy locks? Well, who wouldn’t? After all, shiny hair is healthy hair. But for having shiny hair, one should practice hair care habits that keep it healthy and strong. Whether you have hair that is curly or straight, short or long, having glossy hairlocks is a big part of your dream hair checklist. One ingredient that is the latest addition to the essential hair care ingredients is the pomegranate seed oil. It is one of the most active ingredients required to make hair thicker. Pomegranate seed oil is a nutrient-dense ingredient made by cold-pressing pomegranate seeds. The oil has a fruity fragrance and is light amber-coloured in appearance. It has found a lead role in many well-known hair care products due to the value it adds.

ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily

Here are 5 unexpected benefits of Pomegranate Seed Oil for your hair growth:

1. Stimulates Hair Follicles:

Pomegranate seed oil is rich in antioxidants that help improve blood circulation to the scalp. This increased blood flow nourishes hair follicles and stimulates hair growth.

2. Strengthens Hair:

The oil is loaded with essential fatty acids, including punicic acid, which strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair breakage. Stronger hair is less prone to damage and appears thicker and healthier.

3. Reduces Dandruff:

The pomegranate seed oil has antimicrobial properties that can help combat scalp infections and reduce dandruff. A healthy, dandruff-free scalp is essential for promoting hair growth.

4. Adds Shine:

This oil is a natural emollient, which means it moisturizes and softens the hair. It adds a beautiful shine to your locks, making them look lustrous and vibrant.

5. Protects Against Environmental Damage:

The pomegranate seed oil contains antioxidants that protect your hair from the damaging effects of UV rays and environmental pollutants. This protection helps maintain the health of your hair, preventing it from thinning or falling out prematurely.

ALSO READ: Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee