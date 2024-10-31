Diwali Safety: Important guidelines and helpline numbers you should know

 Keep essential helpline numbers saved for a safe Diwali. Have a list of contacts for medical emergencies, fire brigade, police, and electricity ready to address any incidents related to firecrackers, fires, or other mishaps.
 

First Published Oct 31, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

As Diwali approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country, filled with enthusiasm. Lighting lamps, decorating homes, and bursting firecrackers are key traditions of this festive season. However, it’s important to remember that these joyous celebrations can sometimes result in accidents. Reports of fires and injuries related to firecrackers are not uncommon. Therefore, it’s wise to keep some essential helpline numbers handy for safety during Diwali. Having these contacts accessible can make a difference in emergencies.

Keep Important Numbers for Medical Emergencies

Minor accidents involving firecrackers are prevalent during Diwali. Instances may occur where a firecracker explodes in someone's hand, burns result from sparklers, or injuries arise from standing too close to firecrackers. In such cases, having the nearest hospital or ambulance contact saved on your phone is vital. In Delhi-NCR, you can call 112 for emergency services, which provides prompt assistance.

Fire Brigade Number

During Diwali, fires caused by exploding firecrackers and lamp displays are commonly reported. It is essential to call the fire department right away if an accident happens as a result of flames from lamps or firecrackers. Save 101 in your phone, which is the emergency number for the fire brigade in India, ensuring you receive timely help.

Police Helpline Number

In some situations, police assistance may be necessary for major accidents during Diwali. The police can be essential for ensuring safety during emergencies. Make sure to save the number 100 on your phone. In Uttar Pradesh, you can also dial 112 for immediate police contact in any emergency.

Helpline Number for Electrical Emergencies

The use of electrical decorations, like light strings, significantly increases during Diwali, posing risks of electricity-related accidents. In case of an electrical incident, it’s essential to have the emergency number for your local electricity department saved on your phone. This can be invaluable for protecting you and your family during such emergencies.

Special Care for Children and the Elderly

Children and the elderly may struggle with the noise and firecrackers associated with Diwali. Keep children away from firecrackers and ensure that elderly individuals have access to first aid kits and information about relevant helpline numbers. This will help them seek assistance promptly if needed.

Important Tips for a Safe Diwali

  • Opt for less harmful firecrackers or explore alternative decorations.
  • Always supervise children around firecrackers and candles.
  • Maintain a safe distance when lighting firecrackers to avoid accidents.
  • When using firecrackers or diyas, have water or a fire extinguisher close by.
  • Inspect all electrical wiring for damage and avoid overloading circuits.
  • Prepare a first aid kit for treating burns and injuries.
  • Establish clear escape routes and safety measures in your home.
  • Dispose of firecracker remnants safely to prevent fires.
  • Be mindful of pets and neighbors by celebrating respectfully and keeping noise levels down.

