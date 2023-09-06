Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning daily

    While dates offer these health benefits, it's essential to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Eating dates in the morning can offer several surprising health benefits. Here are five unexpected benefits of eating dates in the morning.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    Dates are one of the healthiest fruits on this planet. They have a chewy and sweet flavour and an excellent nutrition profile. Most calories in dates come from carbs. The calorie content of dates is similar to other dried fruits like raisins and figs. The fruit is rich in fibre, protein, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron and Vitamin B6. Dates are a great source of instant energy. Starting your day with dates is a perfect way to begin your day on a fresh and energetic note. Dates are a powerhouse of soluble fibre, which improves digestion and stops constipation. A smooth bowel movement is all you need to feel light and healthy all day.

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of eating Dates in the morning:

    1. High Nutrient Content:

    Dates are packed with essential nutrients. They are a good source of dietary fibre, vitamins (especially B-complex vitamins), and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and iron. Consuming dates in the morning can help kickstart your day with a nutrient boost.

    2. Natural Energy Boost:

    Dates are a natural source of glucose, fructose, and sucrose, which provide a quick energy boost. They are a healthier alternative to processed sugars and can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, making them an ideal choice for a morning snack or before a workout.

    3. Improved Digestion:

    Dates are high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements. Eating dates in the morning can help prevent constipation and support a healthy digestive system.

    4. Heart Health:

    Dates are low in cholesterol and contain beneficial nutrients like potassium and magnesium, which are known for their positive effects on heart health. Consuming dates regularly may help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

    5. Satiety and Weight Management:

    Due to their fibre content, dates can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods throughout the day. Including dates in your morning routine may contribute to better weight management.

