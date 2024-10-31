Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home

Attract wealth and prosperity this Diwali by avoiding these common Vastu mistakes. Learn how to create a positive and welcoming environment for Goddess Lakshmi.

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali is crucial for bringing happiness, prosperity, and positive energy into your home. People perform various rituals and prayers to welcome and retain her presence. Besides cleaning and worship, there are some Vastu mistakes that can inadvertently offend Goddess Lakshmi. This article highlights those mistakes to avoid on Diwali.

Avoid These Vastu Mistakes to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

1. Keep the Main Entrance Clean

The main entrance is the entry point for positive energy. Keeping it dirty or cluttered is considered inauspicious. Clean the entrance and decorate it with rangoli, lamps, and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Discard Broken Items and Clutter

According to Vastu, keeping broken utensils or old, damaged items hinders the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Remove these items before Diwali and use only clean and well-maintained utensils.

3. Avoid Keeping Brooms in the Bedroom and Kitchen

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

Keeping brooms in the bedroom and kitchen is considered a Vastu defect. It can displease Goddess Lakshmi and negatively impact the prosperity of the house. Always store brooms in a designated place, out of sight.

Also Read: Follow These 10 Vastu Tips This Diwali for Happiness and Prosperity

4. Don't Place Footwear in Front of the Main Door

Placing footwear in front of the main door invites negative energy. It can obstruct the entry of Goddess Lakshmi. Keep the entrance clean and clutter-free for a proper welcome.

5. Avoid Heavy Objects in the North-East Corner

The North-East direction is considered the most auspicious in Vastu and is called the Ishan corner. Placing heavy objects here blocks the flow of positive energy and can hinder the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Keep it clean and clutter-free.

6. Maintain a Clean Worship Area

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

Maintaining a clean and sacred worship area is essential. Clutter and dirt can displease Goddess Lakshmi. Clean it regularly and maintain positive energy by lighting lamps and incense.

7. Avoid Dirty Clothes and Bedsheets

Keeping dirty clothes or old bedsheets on Diwali is inauspicious. It increases negative energy and hinders the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Ensure all clothes and bedsheets are clean before Diwali.

8. Don't Accumulate Unnecessary Items and Garbage

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

Accumulating unnecessary items and garbage is considered a Vastu defect. It affects the stability and positivity of the house. Clear these items, especially before Diwali, to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Also Read: Enhance Marital Bliss with These Plants in Your Bedroom

9. Fix Squeaky Doors

Squeaky doors are considered a Vastu defect and can displease Goddess Lakshmi. Oil the doors and keep them in good condition to maintain peace and positivity. Also, ensure the doors are free from dirt, dust, rust, and cobwebs, as these can obstruct the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi.

10. Avoid Lending or Borrowing Money on Diwali

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

Lending or borrowing money on Diwali is considered inauspicious. Avoid debts to make this day financially auspicious and retain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

By avoiding these Vastu mistakes, you can create an environment of happiness and prosperity in your home on Diwali and receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Happy Kali Puja 2024 wishes: Messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp status and quotes ATG

Happy Kali Puja 2024: Messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp status and quotes to share with loved ones

Check your daily horoscope: October 31, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Capricorn; good day for Virgo and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 31, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Capricorn; good day for Virgo and more

Numerology Predictions for October 31, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 31, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day NTI

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon