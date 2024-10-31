Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home

Attract wealth and prosperity this Diwali by avoiding these common Vastu mistakes. Learn how to create a positive and welcoming environment for Goddess Lakshmi.

Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali is crucial for bringing happiness, prosperity, and positive energy into your home. People perform various rituals and prayers to welcome and retain her presence. Besides cleaning and worship, there are some Vastu mistakes that can inadvertently offend Goddess Lakshmi. This article highlights those mistakes to avoid on Diwali.

Avoid These Vastu Mistakes to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

1. Keep the Main Entrance Clean

The main entrance is the entry point for positive energy. Keeping it dirty or cluttered is considered inauspicious. Clean the entrance and decorate it with rangoli, lamps, and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Discard Broken Items and Clutter

According to Vastu, keeping broken utensils or old, damaged items hinders the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Remove these items before Diwali and use only clean and well-maintained utensils.

3. Avoid Keeping Brooms in the Bedroom and Kitchen

Keeping brooms in the bedroom and kitchen is considered a Vastu defect. It can displease Goddess Lakshmi and negatively impact the prosperity of the house. Always store brooms in a designated place, out of sight.

4. Don't Place Footwear in Front of the Main Door

Placing footwear in front of the main door invites negative energy. It can obstruct the entry of Goddess Lakshmi. Keep the entrance clean and clutter-free for a proper welcome.

5. Avoid Heavy Objects in the North-East Corner

The North-East direction is considered the most auspicious in Vastu and is called the Ishan corner. Placing heavy objects here blocks the flow of positive energy and can hinder the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Keep it clean and clutter-free.

6. Maintain a Clean Worship Area

Maintaining a clean and sacred worship area is essential. Clutter and dirt can displease Goddess Lakshmi. Clean it regularly and maintain positive energy by lighting lamps and incense.

7. Avoid Dirty Clothes and Bedsheets

Keeping dirty clothes or old bedsheets on Diwali is inauspicious. It increases negative energy and hinders the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Ensure all clothes and bedsheets are clean before Diwali.

8. Don't Accumulate Unnecessary Items and Garbage

Accumulating unnecessary items and garbage is considered a Vastu defect. It affects the stability and positivity of the house. Clear these items, especially before Diwali, to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

9. Fix Squeaky Doors

Squeaky doors are considered a Vastu defect and can displease Goddess Lakshmi. Oil the doors and keep them in good condition to maintain peace and positivity. Also, ensure the doors are free from dirt, dust, rust, and cobwebs, as these can obstruct the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi.

10. Avoid Lending or Borrowing Money on Diwali

Lending or borrowing money on Diwali is considered inauspicious. Avoid debts to make this day financially auspicious and retain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

By avoiding these Vastu mistakes, you can create an environment of happiness and prosperity in your home on Diwali and receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

