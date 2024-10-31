Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN)

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated in India and worldwide, marks the victory of good over evil and the triumph of light over darkness. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, with some communities observing it on November 1, 2024.

The five-day festival, which begins with Dhanteras and culminates with Bhai Dooj, is not only a time for celebrations but also a sacred period for seeking blessings, with special pujas dedicated to deities Lakshmi and Ganesh.

The festival's highlight is the Diwali night itself, where homes are lit up with diyas and colourful lights, and families gather to perform Lakshmi-Ganesh aarti and pujas.

According to tradition, this act of devotion brings prosperity, removes obstacles, and invites blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

Here is a selection of the top fifteen aartis and bhajans recommended for Diwali 2024:

1. Ganesh Aarti - Jai Ganesh Deva: This aarti is sung to honour Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. By performing this aarti, devotees seek his blessings for a smooth, successful year and a fresh start free from hurdles.

2. Lakshmi Aarti - Om Jai Lakshmi Mata: One of the most popular aartis during Diwali, "Om Jai Lakshmi Mata," honours Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that performing this aarti fills the household with wealth and removes financial troubles.

3. Ganesh Chalisa: This is a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesh, recited by devotees to seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles in their lives and endeavours.

4. Shree Lakshmi Chalisa: The Lakshmi Chalisa is a hymn in praise of Goddess Lakshmi. Reciting it on Diwali night is said to attract her blessings and enhance prosperity in the family.

5. Maha Lakshmi Ashtakam: This ancient eight-verse hymn is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Reciting it during Diwali is known to invite her divine blessings, ensuring wealth, health, and peace in life.

6. Sukhkarta Dukhharta - Ganesh aarti: A popular aarti in Maharashtra, "Sukhkarta Dukhharta" seeks blessings from Lord Ganesh for removing sorrow and bringing happiness and success to the family.

7. Jai Laxmi Ramana: This is a powerful devotional chant honourin Goddess Lakshmi, invoking her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and abundance in devotees' lives.

8. Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi: This is a revered chant celebrating the divine feminine energy of Goddess Mahalakshmi, symbolizing prosperity, fortune, and the removal of obstacles in the lives of her devotees.

9. Shree Mahalakshmi Suprabhatam: This is a sacred hymn dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, invoking her blessings at the start of the day to ensure prosperity, success, and well-being for devotees.

10. Ganesh Amritwani: This is a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ganesh, celebrating his qualities and seeking his blessings for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles in all endeavours.

11. Laxmi Amritwani: This sacred hymn, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, expresses devotion and gratitude while invoking her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and abundance in the lives of her devotees.

12. Ashtalakshmi Stotram: This is a powerful hymn dedicated to the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, each representing a different aspect of prosperity, wealth, and abundance, and is recited to seek her divine blessings for overall well-being and success.

13. Radha Krishna Bhajan - Achyutam Keshavam: This devotional song in praise of Lord Krishna brings peace and happiness to devotees. Singing it during Diwali creates a divine ambiance, enhancing the spiritual energy in the home.

14. Mahalakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali: This chant of 108 names of Goddess Lakshmi is an ancient practice to invoke her divine presence. During Diwali, it’s particularly beneficial in inviting prosperity and abundance.

15. Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajman: A heartfelt bhajan dedicated to Lord Rama, expressing love and devotion while seeking his blessings.

