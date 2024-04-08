Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga

    Explore the holy journey of Chaitra Navratri 2024, diving into the meaning of Maa Durga's nine powerful forms. Discover the spiritual core underlying each manifestation and accept the rewards they provide.
     

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Chaitra Navratri, an important Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion, heralds the arrival of spring and praises the divine feminine force. During this nine-day celebration, followers honour the Goddess Durga and her nine mighty incarnations, known as Navadurga. Each avatar represents a specific virtue and is extremely important in Hindu mythology.

    During Chaitra Navratri, believers fast, pray, and perform numerous rituals to seek Maa Durga's heavenly blessings. This auspicious celebration encourages faith, creates togetherness, and instills devotion in believers, bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment. As we celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2024, please explain the importance of these celestial appearances.

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA

    Shailaputri: Shailaputri, the initial form of Navadurga, signifies the mountain daughter. She personifies power, dedication, and purity. Devotees seek her blessings to ensure stability and courage.

    Brahmacharini: The second form, Brahmacharini, represents austerity and penance. She is shown strolling barefoot while clutching a rosary and a water pitcher. Worshipping her is said to provide insight, knowledge, and spiritual progress.

    Chandraghanta: The third form of Durga, Chandraghanta, is represented with a half-moon on her forehead, thus the name. She represents peace, tranquilly, and bravery. Devotees pray to her for courage and protection from bad powers.

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA

    Kushmanda: Kushmanda, the fourth avatar, is honoured as the creator of the cosmos. She is seen with eight hands, clutching different weapons and a rosary. Worshipping Kushmanda is said to provide good health, money, and success.

    Also Read: Ugadi 2024: When is Telugu New Year? Know rituals, muhurat, and significance of Yugadi

    Skandamata: Skandamata, the fifth form, is revered as the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya). She embodies maternal love, compassion, and care. Devotees seek her blessings for their children's good health and success.

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA

    Katyayani: Katyayani, the sixth manifestation, is famed for her fearsome appearance. She is venerated for her bravery, triumph, and protection. Devotees pray to Mary for help overcoming life's hurdles and hardships.

    Kaalaratri: Kaalaratri, the seventh avatar, is the remover of darkness and ignorance. She is seen with a dark complexion, riding a donkey, wielding a sword, and blessing her believers. Worshipping Kaalaratri is thought to remove fear and increase inner power.

    Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: 9 auspicious colours and their significance

    Mahagauri: Mahagauri, the eighth form, represents purity and tranquilly. She is represented in white, exuding tranquilly and tranquilly. Devotees seek her blessings to purify their minds, bodies, and spirit.

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA

    Siddhidatri: The ninth and final incarnation, Siddhidatri, is revered as the bestower of magical abilities and benefits. She is seen with four arms, carrying a lotus, mace, discus, and conch. Devotees pray to her for spiritual development and the acquisition of heavenly wisdom.

    This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 and is unique in significance because it carries with it a spirit of freshness, hope, and dedication.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
