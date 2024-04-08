Ugadi 2024: When is Telugu New Year? Know rituals, muhurat, and significance of Yugadi

Telugu New Year 2024: In the Telugu calendar, Ugadi marks the beginning of the New Year. It is observed on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Ugadi is also known as Samvatsaradi, which means the start of the new Samvat.

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is widely celebrated as the first day of the year in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Ugadi, or Telugu New Year, is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra. It is a significant day in most Hindu calendars based on the lunisolar calendar, also known as Vikram Samvat and Bhartiya Nava Varsha.

Luni-Solar calendars split the year into months and days according to the Moon and Sun's positions. Unlike the Luni-Solar calendar, the Solar calendar divides the year into months and days based simply on the Sun's position. As a result, the Hindu New Year is celebrated twice a year, with distinct names and dates.

Ugadi 2024: Date, Time And Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 9 this year. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024, and ends at 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024.

Ugadi is sometimes referred to as Samvatsaradi, which denotes the beginning of the new Samvat. Samvatsara is a 60-year cycle corresponding to Jupiter's position. Each year in the Samvatsara cycle is given a unique name, and the characteristics of the current Samvat are utilised to forecast the next year.

Ugadi 2024: Ritual

Ugadi is a renowned South Indian celebration. It denotes riches, progress, fresh starts, and the triumph of virtue over evil.

The day begins with a customary oil bath, followed by prayer. The scriptures state that one can take an oil bath and consume neem leaves.

Devotees prepare a paste in certain locations by blending neem leaves, jaggery, coriander seeds, and tamarind.

It is said that this combination cleanses the blood and increases immunity.

Furthermore, some individuals participate in an oil bath on Ugadi because they believe the oil carries Goddess Lakshmi and the water contains Goddess Ganga.

North Indians do not celebrate Ugadi; instead, they begin the nine-day Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day and eat Neem with Mishri on the festival's first day. Similarly, Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa.

Ugadi 2024: The Significance of Telugu New Year

Ugadi is the first day of the lunar calendar. Surya Siddhanta is an ancient scripture that forms the basis for the majority of Hindu calendars. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Surya personally delivered the Surya Siddhanta treatise to humanity. As a result, identifying Ugadi's beginnings may prove impossible.

According to Vedic astrology, the day of Ugadi is significant. Ugadi lies inside the Sade Teen Muhurat.

In Vedic Astrology, Ugadi, Akshaya Tritiya, Vijayadashami, and half of Bali Pratipada form the Sade Teen Muhurta, which is no longer required. It is thought that all work done on these days produces beneficial outcomes.