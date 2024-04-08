Lifestyle
Wearing yellow clothing on this first day represents pleasure, hope, and enlightenment for believers. The color yellow is associated with fresh starts and the sun's brightness.
Represents development, peace, and wealth. It is a reflection of the richness of nature and our lives are blessed by Goddess Brahmacharini, personification of peace and prosperity.
It represents the strength of Goddess Chandraghanta, who is ferocious in her determination to defend her followers but yet kind.
Associated with vigor, excitement, and inventiveness. It represents the vigor and brightness linked with Goddess Kushmanda, the origin of all energy and the creator of the cosmos.
Represents tranquility, purity, and serenity. It symbolizes heavenly mercy of Lord Kartikeya's mother, Goddess Skandamata, who grants her followers maternal love and protection.
Stands for action, strength, and passion. It represents the fierceness and bravery of Goddess Katyayani, who vanquishes bad entities and imbues her followers with justice.
Exudes depth, knowledge, and serenity. It embodies the heavenly radiance of Goddess Kalratri, who guides her followers on the path to enlightenment.
Represents love, compassion, and sincerity. It represents the protective and loving character of Goddess Mahagauri, who bestows favors and affection onto her followers.
Associated with metamorphosis, spirituality. It stands for the transcendental might of Goddess Siddhidatri, who bestows enlightenment and heavenly wisdom upon her followers.