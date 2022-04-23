Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

Undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is dream of every Shiva Bhakt. But the arduous, physically challenged, and expensive yatra makes it difficult for everyone to have a glimpse of Lord Shiva and his family’s abode. However, this year all Shiva Bhakts have reason to cheer! The Chhota Kailash or Adi Kailash in India’s Uttarakhand will be now accessible via motorable road, and you can visit the place to take the divine blessings.

The journey will resume from month of June and will continue till October, but the registration needs to be done at least a month prior to the journey date.

Importance of Adi Kailash

Chotta Kailash or Adi Kailash is known by several names like Shiva Kailash, Baba Kailash and Jonglingkong Peak. The Adi Kailash and Om mountains are considered equivalent and sacred to mountain Kailash. It has mention across most of the Hindu scriptures like Mahabharata, Ramayana and Brihat Purana. They say Lord Shankar went to marry Goddess Parvati with a Barat (wedding procession) and his first stop was Adi Kailash. The place was so beautiful and attractive that Lord Shiva also known as Kedarnath (Lord of Mountains) fell in love with the place and made it his second home. He would visit the place often with his family comprising Godess Parvati or Uma and children Kartik and Ganesh. The Parvati Sarovar near the Adi Kailash is a testimony to this holy story.

Accessibility to Adi Kailash

Adi Kailash is situated in the Pithoragarh district of Kumaon region in the northern state of Uttarakhand in India. One can take a flight or travel by train or road to Kathgodam/Haldwani. After this the entire journey will be undertaken via road using a four-wheeler i.e., Bolero due to high altitudes and difficult terrain. One has both the options to undertake trekking or use a four-wheeler to reach your destinations. The route and areas are open and accessible for the pilgrims from the month of June to October.

Registration Process

Anyone within the age group of 9 to 77 years can travel to Adi Kailash. All you need is to a valid government issued identity proof and a physical fitness certificate from any MBBS doctor. You have to fill a registration form – Adi Kailash Yatra 2022, paste photographs, attach a police verification report or passport, medical certification along with the transaction number of the payment and email it to info@triptotemples.com. The registration process for the yatra are now open and all the form formats are available online at the website of Trip to Temples https://www.triptotemples.com/package/adi-kailash.

Adi Kailash Yatra entails

The religious circuit includes journey from Kathgodam and will cover Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, Parvati Mukut, Brahma Parvat, Sheshnag Parvat, Shiva Temple, Parvati Sarovar, Gaurikund, Patal Bhubaneshwar Pandava Fort, Kunti Parvat, Pandava Parvat and Veda Vyas Cave. The Trip to Temples provide three options to chose from depending on your budget and pocket. The other options include group tour and customized tours too. The three packages to chose from are Package-I Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Delhi (7N/8D), Package-II Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Kathgodam (7N/8D) and Package-III Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Dharchula (4N/5D).

Trip to Temples

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the government authority overseeing the yatra, has partnered with Trip to Temples to organise the yatra. Since the Adi Kailash Yatra started, KMVN has been undertaking and leading the yatra independently. This year they decided to outsource the travel work due to high turnout of the pilgrims. Trip To Temples is one India’s leading Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Agency and conducted Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra for maximum number of pilgrims in 2021. The KMVN will be providing its rest houses, kitchen services exclusively to the pilgrims from Trip to Temples apart from other backup in case of any mishaps. Besides, the partnership will provide you a divine experience allowing you to perform hawan and pujan a facility not provided by another other tour operator.

Trip to Temples vs other tour operators

Most of the operators that will be organising the yatra this year will be first timers. Many companies, who are accepting registrations for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra, don’t have planning for stay and food. You must know where and what type of stay they are going to provide. Many are accepting bookings and will try to put tents where they get space, while those travelling with Trip to Temples/Divine Tours will stay at the KMVN rest houses which have kitchen and all facilities required for comfortable stay. These include hot water, spacious and hygienic rooms, facilities like TV and internet to name a few. After Dharchula, where Bolero is used, Trip to Temples will be using one Bolero for 4-5 persons whereas many companies fill 8-10 persons in a single Bolero. Remember that sitting in back seats (Trip to Temples use it for luggage) is extremely discomfortable on that road. The Trip to Temples also provides a cancellation policy and replacement from customer without any cost up to 15 days of Yatra date with complete documents.

For details contact: https://www.triptotemples.com/package/adi-kailash

