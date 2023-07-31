Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brinjal allergy: 6 startling symptoms that may surprise you!

    Could you be allergic to brinjal? Learn about six critical symptoms that may reveal a brinjal allergy, from skin reactions to respiratory issues and potential anaphylaxis. Discover the importance of identifying and addressing brinjal allergies promptly to safeguard your health. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    The vegetable brinjal, commonly referred to as eggplant or aubergine, is a favourite in many international cuisines. However, eating brinjal may cause allergic responses in some people. It is essential to recognize these symptoms in order to take prompt action and reduce any health risks. Here are six typical signs of a brinjal allergy to help you understand this less well-known allergy.

    1. Skin Reactions

     Skin reactions, such as hives, redness, itching, or dermatitis, which may appear soon after eating the vegetable, are one of the most obvious symptoms of a brinjal allergy. These skin reactions are brought on by the immune system of the body mistaking particular proteins in brinjal for harmful ones, which sets off an allergic reaction.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2. Gastrointestinal Distress

    People who are allergic to brinjal may have stomach pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea after eating brinjal or recipes that contain it. These signs and symptoms are brought on by the immune system's release of chemicals that cause inflammation in the digestive system. 

    3. Respiratory Problems

    Respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or a runny or stuffy nose, might be a sign of an allergic reaction to brinjal. When the immune system overreacts to brinjal proteins, it causes inflammation in the airways, which causes these respiratory problems. 

    4. Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS)

     For certain people, eating raw or undercooked brinjal can cause Oral Allergy Syndrome, which causes tingling or itching in the mouth, lips, or throat. Cross-reactivity between pollen allergens and the proteins in some fruits and vegetables is associated with OAS. 

    5. Anaphylaxis (Severe Allergic Reaction)

    Anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction marked by breathing difficulties, swelling of the face and throat, a rapid heartbeat, and a drop in blood pressure, can occasionally be brought on by a rare allergy to brinjal. Anaphylaxis is a serious emergency that demands prompt medical intervention.

    6. Digestive Issues in Infants

    Babies who first eat brinjal may experience colic, reflux, or excessive screaming, which could be signs of a vegetable allergy. Consult a pediatrician if you think your baby may be sensitive to brinjal to decide the best dietary changes to make and what foods to avoid.

