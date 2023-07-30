Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover Maharashtra: From Pune to Lonavala, 7 must-visit destinations showcasing India's beauty and diversity

    From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene hill stations of Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, explore the rich history of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, savor the coastal charm of Alibaug, and immerse yourself in the spiritual essence of Nashik in Maharashtra.

    Discover Maharashtra: From Pune to Lonavala, 7 must-visit destinations showcasing India's beauty and diversity MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    Maharashtra, located in the western part of India, is a diverse state known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Maharashtra offers a diverse range of destinations for travelers to explore, from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene hill stations of Lonavala, Khandala, and Mahabaleshwar. The state's rich history is showcased in the ancient caves of Ajanta and Ellora, while Alibaug and Nashik offer unique experiences by the coast and amid vineyards. These must-visit places in Maharashtra promise a memorable and enriching journey for all kinds of travelers.

    Here are seven captivating destinations that showcase the beauty and charm of this incredible state:

    1. Mumbai

    The bustling metropolis of Mumbai, India's financial capital, is a must-visit destination. Explore iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Experience the vibrant street life, savor the local cuisine, and soak in the energy of this cosmopolitan city. Don't miss visiting Elephanta Island to see the ancient Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

    2. Pune

    Pune, known as the "Oxford of the East," is a vibrant city that seamlessly blends modernity with history. Visit the magnificent Aga Khan Palace and witness the grandeur of Shaniwar Wada. The city's pleasant climate and numerous educational institutions add to its charm, making it a favorite among students and travelers alike.

    3. Lonavala and Khandala

    Located in the Sahyadri mountain range, Lonavala and Khandala are picturesque hill stations known for their lush greenery and breathtaking views. Visit the famous Rajmachi Point, Tiger's Leap, and Bhushi Dam. These hill stations are also famous for their chikki (a sweet snack made of jaggery and nuts), making it a delightful treat to indulge in during your visit.

    4. Mahabaleshwar

    Nestled in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is a serene hill station renowned for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate. Enjoy panoramic views from Wilson Point, Kate's Point, and Arthur's Seat. Don't miss the opportunity to savor fresh strawberries and enjoy a boat ride on the picturesque Venna Lake.

    5. Ajanta and Ellora Caves 

    Located near Aurangabad, the Ajanta and Ellora Caves are UNESCO World Heritage sites and a testament to India's ancient art and architecture. The Ajanta Caves showcase exquisite Buddhist rock-cut cave temples adorned with intricate paintings and sculptures. The Ellora Caves, on the other hand, exhibit a unique blend of Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain rock-cut temples dating back to the 6th to 8th centuries.

    6. Alibaug

    Alibaug, a coastal town in the Konkan region, offers a relaxing getaway near Mumbai. Enjoy the beautiful beaches like Alibaug Beach and Nagaon Beach, indulge in water sports, and visit the historic Kolaba Fort, accessible during low tide. The town's fresh seafood and lush greenery add to its appeal.

    7. Nashik 

    Nashik, often referred to as the "Wine Capital of India," is famous for its vineyards and wine tastings. Apart from being a wine lover's paradise, Nashik is home to religious sites like Trimbakeshwar Temple and Muktidham Temple. Take a dip in the sacred Godavari River and explore the ancient Pandavleni Caves.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to become an influencer in seven ways ADC EIA

    How to become an influencer in seven ways

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits MSW EAI

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion MSW EAI

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle gcw eai

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    Recent Stories

    How to become an influencer in seven ways ADC EIA

    How to become an influencer in seven ways

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits MSW EAI

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned ADC

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion MSW EAI

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion

    WATCH Horrifying videos of deadly blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan's Bajaur goes viral snt

    Deadly bomb blast at political gathering rocks Pakistan's Bajaur; horrifying videos go viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon