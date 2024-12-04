Lifestyle

Suhana Khan Inspired Sarees for Honeymoon

Pastel Pink Net Saree

A pastel pink net saree would look great on a curvy figure. Get a half-sleeved deep-neck blouse tailored to match. Perfect for your honeymoon.

Sequinned Blue Net Saree

A transparent saree accentuates your figure. Copy Suhana's blue net saree for any occasion. The sequin work enhances its beauty.

Pastel Saree with Sequin Work

If you're planning daytime outings on your honeymoon, wear a sequined georgette saree with a strappy blouse.

Nude Saree with Deep Neck Blouse

Sequin work on a nude saree looks stunning. Suhana's deep U-neckline blouse adds a glamorous touch. Perfect for a cocktail party.

Metallic Golden Net Saree

Choose a metallic saree for your honeymoon dinner date. Its glossy texture adds a festive and special look.

Royal Blue Saree

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter looks stunning in a blue georgette saree with a sequined blouse. The saree's border is adorned with piping and pearls.

Red Georgette Saree

A red saree gives every young woman a gorgeous look. Recreate this look for Valentine's Day with a strappy deep-neck blouse.

Sheer Fabric Saree

A sheer fabric saree enhances the romantic vibes of your honeymoon. Pair it with subtle makeup and statement jewelry.

