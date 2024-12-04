Lifestyle
A pastel pink net saree would look great on a curvy figure. Get a half-sleeved deep-neck blouse tailored to match. Perfect for your honeymoon.
A transparent saree accentuates your figure. Copy Suhana's blue net saree for any occasion. The sequin work enhances its beauty.
If you're planning daytime outings on your honeymoon, wear a sequined georgette saree with a strappy blouse.
Sequin work on a nude saree looks stunning. Suhana's deep U-neckline blouse adds a glamorous touch. Perfect for a cocktail party.
Choose a metallic saree for your honeymoon dinner date. Its glossy texture adds a festive and special look.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter looks stunning in a blue georgette saree with a sequined blouse. The saree's border is adorned with piping and pearls.
A red saree gives every young woman a gorgeous look. Recreate this look for Valentine's Day with a strappy deep-neck blouse.
A sheer fabric saree enhances the romantic vibes of your honeymoon. Pair it with subtle makeup and statement jewelry.
Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences
8 common habits that can ruin your marriage and how to avoid them
Chanakya Niti: 5 Inborn Negative Traits in Women
Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's stunning lehenga looks; Check photos