Devendra Fadnavis to be Maharashtra's 31st CM; Read political journey

India News
A shrewd politician with strong grassroots connect and a visionary outlook, 54-year-old Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become Maharashtra's 31st CM. Explore his journey.
He is a serious administrator. For over a decade, Fadnavis has emerged as one of the most trusted members of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's team.
The BJP leader with a 'Mr. Clean' image and a 'common man' appeal has surpassed many political giants. Fadnavis, the architect of Mahayuti's victory, will be sworn in as CM.
Fadnavis leads a coalition with Shiv Sena, NCP, and over a dozen smaller parties. His statement "Mi Punha Yein" (I will return) proves he's a man of his word.
Before the 2014 elections, Modi said "Narendra for the nation, Devendra for the state," and Shah called him Maha's present and future CM. Close associates call him Dev Bhaau.
He stood out as a Brahmin in Maratha-dominated politics. Gangadhar Rao, a Nagpur MLC, and Sarita Fadnavis, a Vidarbha Housing Credit Society director, were his parents.
Born on July 22, 1970, Fadnavis holds a law degree from Nagpur University, a postgraduate degree in Business Management, and a diploma in Project Management from DSE Berlin.
Amruta, his wife, works at Axis. Divija is their daughter. He follows sports, current events, and foreign issues and appreciates eating, music, and films.
He was elected twice to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in 1992 and 1997. As Nagpur's mayor, he holds the distinction of being one of the youngest mayors in India.
Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta
Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more
Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history
Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake