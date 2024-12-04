Vaibhav Suryavanshi has arrived! 13-year-old sets Internet abuzz as India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis (WATCH)

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lived up to the anticipation surrounding his rare talent, leading India to a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to secure a spot in the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.

UAE, electing to bat first, was dismissed for just 137 in 44 overs, losing wickets regularly. India's right-arm medium pacer Yudhajit Guha was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs. Chetan Sharma (2/27) and all-rounder Hardik Raj (2/28) also contributed with two wickets each.

India chased down the target effortlessly in just 16.1 overs, thanks to an impressive opening partnership between Suryavanshi (76 off 46) and Ayush Mhatre (67 off 51), both of whom remained unbeaten.

Suryavanshi's innings included three boundaries and four sixes, while Mhatre struck four boundaries and as many sixes, with the majority of his sixes hitting the cow corner region.

Suryavanshi, who recently made waves at the IPL auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore, becoming the youngest player in the league's history, continued to impress with his remarkable performance.

India's tournament journey began on a sour note with a 43-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their group opener, but they bounced back strongly, thrashing Japan by 211 runs.

In the semifinals, India will face Group B leaders Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh, with both Pakistan and Sri Lanka remaining unbeaten in the group stages.

Brief Scores:

UAE Under-19: 137 all out in 44 overs (Muhammad Rayan 35; Yudhajit Guha 3/15, Chetan Sharma 2/27, Hardik Raj 2/28) lost to India Under-19: 143 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 76 not out, Ayush Mhatre 67 not out) by 10 wickets.

