India News
After 10 days of political upheaval, it's clear Devendra Fadnavis will be CM. His political journey is known, but few know his love story.
Amruta Fadnavis plays a significant role in her husband's journey, supporting him at every step. She's politically active now, but there was a time she disliked politics.
Devendra and Amruta married in 2005. Their love story is interesting; they met through a common friend, Shailesh Joglekar.
Amruta, a banker, is the daughter of renowned ophthalmologist Sharad Ranade and gynecologist Charulata Ranade. She never imagined marrying a politician.
Amruta first met Devendra at Shailesh Joglekar's home. In that 90-minute meeting, they fell for each other. Amruta calls it a memorable 90 minutes.
In an interview, Amruta said Devendra isn't romantic but a good husband, always engrossed in work.
Amruta revealed Devendra wasn't romantic before or after marriage. He's less interested in romance and more in politics.
