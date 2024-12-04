India News

Devendra Fadnavis' Secrets, Wife's Romance Reveal

Devendra Fadnavis is Maharashtra's Chief Minister

After 10 days of political upheaval, it's clear Devendra Fadnavis will be CM. His political journey is known, but few know his love story.

Wife Didn't Like Politics

Amruta Fadnavis plays a significant role in her husband's journey, supporting him at every step. She's politically active now, but there was a time she disliked politics.

Devendra Fadnavis' Love Story

Devendra and Amruta married in 2005. Their love story is interesting; they met through a common friend, Shailesh Joglekar.

Fadnavis' In-laws are Doctors

Amruta, a banker, is the daughter of renowned ophthalmologist Sharad Ranade and gynecologist Charulata Ranade. She never imagined marrying a politician.

Amruta-Devendra's 90-Minute Meeting

Amruta first met Devendra at Shailesh Joglekar's home. In that 90-minute meeting, they fell for each other. Amruta calls it a memorable 90 minutes.

Interview Reveals Devendra Fadnavis

In an interview, Amruta said Devendra isn't romantic but a good husband, always engrossed in work.

Devendra Fadnavis Isn't Romantic

Amruta revealed Devendra wasn't romantic before or after marriage. He's less interested in romance and more in politics.

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

How to join the Indian Navy: Know salary, benefits and more