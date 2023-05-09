Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it

    Avocado oil is a typical hair oil used to increase shine and strengthen strands. Learn how to use it and how to benefit from it. 
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 9, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Let's talk about why you should utilise this ingredient in the first place before we get into the how-to steps. Here are a few significant advantages of using avocado oil:.

    • nourishes and hydrates
    • Reduces split and breakage ends
    • promotes the development and moisturises the scalp
    • increases shine and reduces frizz
    • antioxidant defence

    The best ways to use avocado oil for hair:

    • Oiling your hair before washing it: If you notice that your hair is coming out dry after a wash routine, give this a try. This will lessen the dryness that results from your shampoo.
    • Mask at night: Hair oiling, lately also known as "hair slugging," is another method to increase moisture in your hair.  
    • Those who have frizzy split ends may find avocado oil to be the holy grail of concealers. Apply a few drops of pure avocado oil (or your preferred hair oil) to the ends of your hair to prevent split ends. 
    • Soften brittle curls: Avocado oil can assist in removing any sticky residue from curls that have been enhanced with gel or mousse.

    Search for pure avocado oil and apply the oil immediately after taking a shower and keep it on overnight. You can use the oil to dry or damp hair, depending on your styling technique; either way, your hair will seem shinier in the morning.  

