    Vijay Deverakonda's turns 33: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, lavish home, and more

    First Published May 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Best known for his roles in hit films like Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy, May 9, marks the 33rd birthday of renowned South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. We look at his net worth, luxurious cars, lavish homes, and more.

    article_image1

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Best loved for his performances in Tollywood with extraordinary performances in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, and many more, The acclaimed South superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 33 today. On his 33rd birthday, we should take an in-depth look at his net worth, lavish home, cars, and more.

    article_image2

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious cars collection:

    The star has a penchant for driving cars and has five luxurious cars in his garage. Ford Mustang is his favorite car in the world and a favorite owned by Vijay, whose cost is around 75 lakhs.

    article_image3

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Mercedes Benz GLC Class car owned by Vijay, which the actor is driving in and around while shooting at Hyderabad, is a classic Merc and ranges around Rs 60 lakhs.

    BMW 5 Series is another prized possession of the heartthrob from down south. It is a deluxe sedan from the BMW 5 series. One of the most preferred vehicles of the film industry reportedly prices at about 65 lakhs and upwards.

    article_image4

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Volvo XC 90 is one of the costliest vehicles in his garage. Pricing at about a figure of Rs 85 Lakh and upwards, this safe SUV has made its way into the preferred vehicle and cars collection of Vijay Deverakonda.

    article_image5

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Range Rover is the new age SUV and another one of the most sought out vehicles for those from the film fraternity. Costing around 65 lakhs as per reports, this mega addition to his uber-cool collection is an embodiment of class.

    article_image6

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda house:

    Vijay Deverakonda Resides in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The estimated Value of this Real Estate Property is around Rs 15 Crores. The palace-styled home, whose cost ranges around exorbitant Rs. 15-20 crores, is painted in white and comprises a big avenue and multiple levels. The exquisite and visually attractive artworks cover the white-painted walls of this serene yet cozy living room decor. The actor and his family chose these pieces to bring a mix of modern and traditional elements to their home.

    article_image7

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda / Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda's net worth in 2023:

    The total net worth of 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda is estimated to be 7 Million USD, which in Indian Currency is approximately equal to Rs 55 Crores (i.e approx Fifty-Five Crore INR). The majority of Vijay’s earnings come from movies and brand endorsement. Vijay Devarakonda also takes home the profit share from his movies apart from his acting fees. He takes a huge sum of money for brand endorsement. His monthly income as an actor is more than Rs 1 crore while his salary for an entire year is Rs 12 crore.

