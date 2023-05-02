Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. New reports have come in which state that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's alleged engagement date is out. Know more.

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 2, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged this month in New Delhi. The 'Code Red Tiranga' fame renowned Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours.

    According to a new report in a well-known Indian entertainment news portal, Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has reacted to the report. Earlier, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them for their union, which set too many tongues wagging. Parineeti Chopra's frequent visits last month to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house only heightened and gave more fire to her apparent wedding and engagement ceremony rumours with alleged rumored boyfriend Raghav Chadha.

    ALSO READ: Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary: Glance at 7 iconic films of maverick Indian filmmaker

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha ignited dating rumours after they got spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for some time before stepping inside the same car.

    Last month, Raghav broke his silence on their romance rumours. Raghav got asked about the actress and their recurring meetings. Giving a curt and diplomatic reply on it, Raghav said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."
    When urged further to know the details about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, "Denge jawaab."

    If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AR Rahmans live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here ADC

    AR Rahman's live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer makes record; wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke awards vma

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer makes record; wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke awards

    Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details vma

    Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu donning 'mangalsutra' post-divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya? vma

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu donning 'mangalsutra' post-divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details vma

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details

    Recent Stories

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one ranked Test team-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one-ranked Test team

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet anr

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health RBA

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says Congress never took pride in India's history; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says 'Congress never took pride in India's history'; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon