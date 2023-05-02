Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. New reports have come in which state that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's alleged engagement date is out. Know more.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged this month in New Delhi. The 'Code Red Tiranga' fame renowned Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours.

According to a new report in a well-known Indian entertainment news portal, Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has reacted to the report. Earlier, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them for their union, which set too many tongues wagging. Parineeti Chopra's frequent visits last month to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house only heightened and gave more fire to her apparent wedding and engagement ceremony rumours with alleged rumored boyfriend Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha ignited dating rumours after they got spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for some time before stepping inside the same car.

Last month, Raghav broke his silence on their romance rumours. Raghav got asked about the actress and their recurring meetings. Giving a curt and diplomatic reply on it, Raghav said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

When urged further to know the details about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, "Denge jawaab."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

