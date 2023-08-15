7 scenic places near Indian border you must visit

India, a realm of vivid culture and stunning landscapes, has always been famed for its historical inheritance, picturesque mountaintop towns, and delightful valleys. In the midst of these well-known facets, India's global boundaries with its neighboring nations harbor concealed jewels that redefine our perception of these limits. Beyond the customary imagery of armed troops and border barriers, there exists a realm of captivating landscapes that summon explorers to witness the harmonious fusion of nature and boundary lines. Check out some of the most scenic and enchanting border zones in India, displaying how these boundaries can serve as gateways to charm and cultural variety.



1. Dharchula (India-Nepal Border): Dharchula, nestled on the Indo-Nepal border, boasts the stunning background of the snow-clad Panchachuli peak. The region is adorned with attractions like the calm Manasa Sarovar lake, a freshwater gem located in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A foot over the bridge across the Kali River connects Dharchula to Nepal, creating a unique and picturesque border crossing.



2. Pangong Lake (India-China Border): The famous Pangong Lake in Ladakh's Leh district needs no introduction. A haven for bird species, this lake spans the India-China border, with a significant portion of its expanse falling within Chinese territory. The lake's celestial beauty, framed by surrounding mountains, creates an atmosphere of peace that belies its strategic significance.



3. Malda (India-Bangladesh Border): Close to the Bangladesh border, the town of Malda, known as the "Mango city of India," showcases architectural charm at the confluence of the Mahanadi and Kalindi rivers. The region's claim to fame is the exquisite Himsagar variety of mangoes, deeply rooted in the local soil and culture.



4. Nelong Valley (India-China Border): Situated within Gangotri National Park, the Nelong Valley offers a dry landscape and breathtaking views of the Tibetan plateau. Just 45 km from the India-China border, this valley is a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts, hosting creatures like the secretive snow leopard and uncommon bird species. Entry requires permits and a fitness certificate, emphasizing the need for responsible exploration.



5. Nathu La Pass-Mansarovar (India-China Border): The Nathu La Pass, perched at an elevation of 14,200 feet, offers a glimpse into the Indian-Chinese border. Providing access to the Chinese-Tibetan border, it's also a route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Indian and Chinese soldiers stationed at the fenced border serve as a reminder of the delicate balance in this region.



6. Wagah Border (India-Pakistan Border): Wagah, located near the India-Pakistan border, hosts the renowned flag lowering ceremony. While the border town is known as Wagah, it is of utmost importance to acknowledge that the ceremony exclusively occurs on the Indian side. This amicable ritual demonstrates the exceptional bond between India and Pakistan



7. Pamban Bridge (India-Sri Lanka Border): Pamban Bridge, also referred to as Ram Setu, signifies India's unified identity and stands as a national monument. This bridge previously linked India and Sri Lanka and currently exists as a historical heritage. It is part of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and aquatic wildlife



India's global borders are not just limits; they are openings to charming surroundings and mutual narratives. From tranquil ponds to soaring summits, these frontier territories exhibit the magnificence of nature's formation, acting as a prompt that boundaries do not forever have to be obstacles.

Follow Us:



Download App:

