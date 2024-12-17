Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay

In the Renukaswamy murder case, actress Pavithra Gowda's ex-husband Sanjay Singh defended her, stating she was innocent despite being linked to the incident. He shared their past, recalling their love story and struggles, while Pavithra maintains she has done nothing wrong amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay vkp
Actress Pavithra Gowda, who was jailed at Parappana Agrahara in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was released on bail. Her ex-husband, Sanjay Singh, expressed his relief over her bail, also sharing his thoughts on their past relationship and the ongoing case. Sanjay believes that while Pavithra may be linked to the case, she is not responsible for the incident.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said, “Pavithra Gowda might be the reason for this case, but she has not done anything wrong. If an ant eats the sweet, it’s the ant’s mistake, but not the sweet’s. Why would Renukaswamy message her? He already has a wife. Pavithra has faced many challenges, and she confided in her close friend Darshan about her struggles. But here, Darshan's decision seems a bit too much. Pavithra had no idea about the turn of events in this case, it all happened accidentally.”

Renukaswamy murder case: Who is Manish, the surety for Pavithra Gowda's bail?

Sanjay further shared details of his past with Pavithra, recalling their early years together. “Pavithra was from a wealthy family and owned a department store in Raghavan village. I fell in love with her at first sight. I had a house near her shop and would often visit to charge my phone, which is how we first got to know each other. I even got her phone number and introduced myself. She was just 19 years old at the time,” he said.

He continued, “We even fought over our relationship once. Pavithra fought with her cousin’s friends on my behalf, and that became a major issue. She was very clear about wanting to marry me, and that’s when our love story began.”

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

However, things began to change when Pavithra entered the film industry. “Everything was fine until she started acting in films. Our relationship began to face difficulties. I used to call her ‘Chinnu,’ and she had big plans for her career. She always dreamt of starting a boutique, which has now become a reality. After entering the glamorous world of films, we couldn’t reconcile, and eventually, we got divorced,” Sanjay shared.

While Sanjay remains supportive of Pavithra during this challenging time, he also emphasized that she has never been at fault. 

