Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin

    Mulethi (Licorice): Unveiling 5 Skin Benefits of This Natural Wonder. Mulethi, also known as liquorice, has been a staple in traditional medicine for ages, revered for its diverse therapeutic properties. Mulethi is a powerhouse of benefits for your skin and is used in many reputed beauty products.

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Mulethi (Licorice): Unveiling 5 Skin Benefits of This Natural Wonder. Mulethi, also known as liquorice, has been a staple in traditional medicine for ages, revered for its diverse therapeutic properties. Beyond its medicinal applications, mulethi holds a treasure trove of benefits for your skin. Discover the Marvels of Mulethi: 5 Skin Benefits You Need to Know. Mulethi, also known as liquorice root, has garnered immense attention in the world of skincare for its incredible therapeutic properties. This natural wonder, deeply rooted in traditional medicine, offers a host of benefits that can transform your skin health. Besides, Mulethi is a powerhouse of many skincare benefits.

    Unlock the secrets of mulethi and let its natural goodness transform your skincare regimen. Embrace the myriad benefits this ancient herb offers, and unveil healthier, radiant, and rejuvenated skin. Embrace the holistic benefits of mulethi and integrate it into your skincare regimen to experience its transformative effects. This ancient herb holds the key to unlocking healthier, glowing, and revitalized skin.

    ALSO READ: Majestic beauty of Meghalaya: 6 Must-visit destinations

    Here are the 5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin:

    1. Brightens and Evens Skin Tone:

    Mulethi contains compounds that inhibit melanin production, helping to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a brighter and more even complexion.

    2. Soothes Skin Inflammation:

    Its anti-inflammatory properties calm irritated skin, making mulethi an effective remedy for conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

    3. Natural Sun Protection:

    Mulethi contains UV-blocking agents that offer mild sun protection, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays and preventing sun damage.

    4. Anti-Aging Elixir:

    Rich in antioxidants, mulethi combats free radicals that contribute to premature ageing, minimizing fine lines, and wrinkles, and promoting youthful skin.

    5. Hydrates and Moisturizes:

    Mulethi's emollient properties lock in moisture, keeping your skin hydrated and supple while reducing dryness and flakiness.

    ALSO READ: Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers MSW EAI

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle

    Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier! LMA

    Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier!

    The Silent Onslaught - Pink eye (conjunctivitis) epidemic strikes during monsoon RBA

    The Silent Onslaught - Pink eye (conjunctivitis) epidemic strikes during monsoon

    Soft and Smooth Hands: 6 essential tips for Hand Care MSW EAI

    Soft and Smooth Hands: 6 essential tips for Hand Care

    Recent Stories

    Jailer Rajinikanths kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelsons film ADC

    Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

    Spice-up your romance with 7 unique Date night ideas LMA

    Spice-up your romance with 7 unique Date night ideas

    Mahindra Thar e concept teased global premiere on August 15 watch gcw

    Mahindra Thar.e concept teased, global premiere on August 15

    WWE style mayhem in Alabama caught on camera: Punches thrown, chair used, hair pulled in shocking brawl snt

    WWE-style mayhem in Alabama caught on camera: Punches thrown, chair used, hair pulled in shocking brawl

    Cricket Daniel Vettori takes charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad's new head coach for IPL 2024 osf

    Daniel Vettori takes charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad's new head coach for IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon