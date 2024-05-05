Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today

The IMD stated that the rain will occur in 6 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain for the next 5 days amid rising heat in Kerala. The IMD stated that the rain will occur in 6 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki today.

The IMD predicted rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts tomorrow ( May 6). The weather department has announced a yellow alert in 2 districts including Ernakulam and Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a possibility of a sea attack in South Kerala in the next 6 hours. The North Kerala is likely to experience a storm surge for the next 9 hours. It also warned that there is a possibility of stronger waves around 8 pm.

At the same time, the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 39 degrees Celsius, 37 degrees in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts, 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. According to the warning, high temperatures are likely to continue in some areas of the Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts tonight.

Latest Videos