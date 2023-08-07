Majestic beauty of Meghalaya: 6 Must-visit destinations

Explore the beauty of Meghalaya. Discover the top 6 must-visit places in this enchanting northeastern state for your travel adventure. Witness the harmony that is entangled between Meghalaya and nature. by Leona Merlin Antony

Image: Instagram

The northeastern jewel of India, Meghalaya, often known as the "Abode of Clouds," is home to beautiful scenery, a thriving culture, and enthralling adventures. The state has a variety of wonders to offer visitors, from cascading waterfalls to living root bridges. As you go out on your Meghalaya trip, take in the area's stunning splendour, engage with the welcoming locals, and savour the mouthwatering Khasi food. The following are the top six locations in Meghalaya that you should visit:

Image: Instagram

1. Cherrapunji Known for being among the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is decorated with verdant greenery, magnificent waterfalls including Nohkalikai Falls, and the breathtaking Mawsmai Caves. For those who love the outdoors and seek adventure, it is heaven.

Image: Instagram

2. Shillong The nation's capital, hidden among undulating hills, is the ideal synthesis of rural and urban charm. Discover the lively markets, take tranquil boat excursions on Ward's Lake, and savour the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures' cultural heritage.

Image: Instagram

3. Mawlynnong Known as "Asia's Cleanest Village," Mawlynnong provides a window into how people and nature coexist peacefully. In this lovely village, visit the live root bridges and learn about the Khasi way of life.

Image: Instagram

4. Dawki Dawki is a sight to behold with its famous Dawki Bridge and the glistening Umngot River. The river is good for boating, and the beautiful surroundings make it a great place for leisure and picnics.

Image: Instagram

5. Nongriat The Double-Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat will enthral trekkers. The drive through rural communities and lush woods adds to this natural wonder's attraction.

Image: Instagram

6. Mawphlang Visit Mawphlang to fully experience Meghalaya's rich cultural history. Ancient monoliths and sacred grooves provide a window into the past and customs of the area.