    Majestic beauty of Meghalaya: 6 Must-visit destinations

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Explore the beauty of Meghalaya. Discover the top 6 must-visit places in this enchanting northeastern state for your travel adventure. Witness the harmony that is entangled between Meghalaya and nature. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram

    The northeastern jewel of India, Meghalaya, often known as the "Abode of Clouds," is home to beautiful scenery, a thriving culture, and enthralling adventures. The state has a variety of wonders to offer visitors, from cascading waterfalls to living root bridges. As you go out on your Meghalaya trip, take in the area's stunning splendour, engage with the welcoming locals, and savour the mouthwatering Khasi food. The following are the top six locations in Meghalaya that you should visit:

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    1. Cherrapunji

    Known for being among the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is decorated with verdant greenery, magnificent waterfalls including Nohkalikai Falls, and the breathtaking Mawsmai Caves. For those who love the outdoors and seek adventure, it is heaven.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    2. Shillong 

    The nation's capital, hidden among undulating hills, is the ideal synthesis of rural and urban charm. Discover the lively markets, take tranquil boat excursions on Ward's Lake, and savour the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures' cultural heritage.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    3. Mawlynnong

    Known as "Asia's Cleanest Village," Mawlynnong provides a window into how people and nature coexist peacefully. In this lovely village, visit the live root bridges and learn about the Khasi way of life.

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    4. Dawki 

    Dawki is a sight to behold with its famous Dawki Bridge and the glistening Umngot River. The river is good for boating, and the beautiful surroundings make it a great place for leisure and picnics.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    5. Nongriat 

    The Double-Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat will enthral trekkers. The drive through rural communities and lush woods adds to this natural wonder's attraction.

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram

    6. Mawphlang  

    Visit Mawphlang to fully experience Meghalaya's rich cultural history. Ancient monoliths and sacred grooves provide a window into the past and customs of the area.

