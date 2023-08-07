Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers

    Discover essential skincare advice for individuals who wear makeup daily. Learn how to maintain healthy, radiant skin while enjoying the benefits of daily cosmetic application.

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    For individuals who wear makeup daily, maintaining healthy and radiant skin requires a balanced skincare routine that addresses the potential effects of cosmetic products. Remember that everyone's skin is unique, so it's essential to tailor your skincare routine to your specific needs. Regularly visit a dermatologist to assess your skin's condition and get personalized recommendations for products and treatments that suit you best. By following these skincare tips, you can enjoy the benefits of makeup while keeping your skin healthy, glowing, and well-nourished.

    Here are seven essential skincare tips to consider to ensure your skin stays vibrant even with daily makeup application:

    1. Prep Your Skin

    Before applying makeup, start with a clean canvas. Gently cleanse your face using a mild cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and any residue from the previous day. This ensures that your makeup adheres well and doesn't clog your pores.

    2. Hydration is Key

    Makeup can sometimes lead to skin dehydration, so it's essential to keep your skin moisturized. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that suits your skin type. Apply it before makeup to create a smooth base and prevent your skin from becoming too dry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Be Bodywise (@be.bodywise)

    3. Primer for Protection

    Consider using a makeup primer before applying foundation. A primer creates a barrier between your skin and makeup, helping to minimize clogged pores and the absorption of makeup into your skin. Look for primers that offer hydration and have a mattifying effect.

    4. Choose Makeup Wisely

    Opt for makeup products labeled as "non-comedogenic" or "oil-free." These products are less likely to clog your pores and cause breakouts. Also, try to choose makeup with skincare benefits, such as those containing SPF or antioxidants.

    5. Makeup Removal is a Must

    Never sleep with makeup on. Before bed, ensure you thoroughly remove all traces of makeup. Use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to dissolve and wipe away makeup, followed by your regular cleansing routine to cleanse your skin deeply.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Facial Glam (@facialglamm)

    6. Exfoliate Regularly

    Exfoliation is crucial to remove dead skin cells and prevent them from accumulating under makeup, which can lead to a dull complexion. Incorporate a gentle exfoliator into your skincare routine 2-3 times a week to maintain a smooth canvas for makeup application.

    7. Nighttime Nourishment

    After a day of wearing makeup, give your skin some extra care at night. Apply a nourishing night cream or serum rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and hydrating ingredients. This helps repair and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.

    Bonus Tip: Makeup-Free Days

    Allow your skin to breathe by having makeup-free days. This gives your skin time to recover and reset. On these days, focus on deep cleansing, moisturizing, and giving your skin a break from heavy products.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle

    Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier! LMA

    Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier!

    The Silent Onslaught - Pink eye (conjunctivitis) epidemic strikes during monsoon RBA

    The Silent Onslaught - Pink eye (conjunctivitis) epidemic strikes during monsoon

    Soft and Smooth Hands: 6 essential tips for Hand Care MSW EAI

    Soft and Smooth Hands: 6 essential tips for Hand Care

    Independence Day 2023: 7 must-read Novels with diverse narratives LMA

    Independence Day 2023: 7 must-read Novels with diverse narratives

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Bhar Jata Mor Dhodi Pasina Se' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Bhar Jata Mor....' goes viral-WATCH

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June scores likely to be released tonight on icai.nic.in; here's how to check AJR

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June scores likely to be released tonight on icai.nic.in; here's how to check

    Mitchell Marsh named Australia's T20 captain for South Africa tour; three uncapped players join the squad osf

    Mitchell Marsh named Australia's T20 captain for South Africa tour; three uncapped players join the squad

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1 ADC

    The Freelancer: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to play lead roles; will release on September 1

    Kerala: 460 banana trees chopped for a power line; KSEB action slammed; Collector seeks report anr

    Kerala: 460 banana trees chopped for a power line; KSEB action slammed

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon