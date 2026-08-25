An elderly man who was living by himself in Ottapalam's Varode Shappumpadi area has been found dead inside his home. The man has been identified as Balasubramanian of Pallath house.

Palakkad: A 65-year-old man who was living alone in Ottapalam’s Varode Shappumpadi area was found dead inside his home, with the body believed to have remained there for around two days. The deceased has been identified as Balasubramanian, a resident of Pallath house in Shappupadi. According to reports, Balasubramanian had been living by himself at the house. His absence for two consecutive days reportedly raised suspicion among people in the neighbourhood, particularly a person who runs a tea stall near his residence.

The tea stall owner had reportedly noticed that Balasubramanian had not been seen for two days. As the elderly man usually lived alone, his prolonged absence caused concern. The person then decided to check on him at his house. Upon reaching the residence and entering the house, he reportedly found Balasubramanian lying on a sofa. He was found unresponsive, following which the matter was brought to the attention of the authorities.

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Police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. A preliminary investigation was carried out at the residence to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the death. Officials also examined the house as part of the initial investigation. The condition of the body reportedly indicated that the death may have occurred around two days earlier. However, the exact time and cause of death have not been confirmed.

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Following the initial police procedures, Balasubramanian’s body was shifted to Palakkad District Hospital. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and provide further clarity on when he died. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Further details are expected after the post-mortem report is received. Authorities are also likely to gather statements from people who knew Balasubramanian and those living in the surrounding area as part of the investigation.